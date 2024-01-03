Pop - "Forever Young": Mega hits turn 40 years old

Many songs that are still played up and down today date back to 1984, which means they are now 40 years old. These include "I Just Called To Say I Love You" by Stevie Wonder, the homoerotic hit "Relax" by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, "When the Rain Begins to Fall" by Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora as well as "People Are People" and "Master and Servant" by Depeche Mode.

The Alphaville successes "Big in Japan", "Sounds Like A Melody" and "Forever Young" are also from '84. The band Alphaville, once founded in Münster, Westphalia, around Marian Gold, is currently on a "40th Anniversary" tour - with symphonic versions of their world hits.

Rolling Stone once called '84 "Pop's Greatest Year": "From Prince to Madonna and Michael Jackson to Bruce Springsteen and Cyndi Lauper: 1984 was the year in which pop reached its peak," wrote the music magazine.

And indeed: many more evergreens were released as singles back then. A small selection:

"When Doves Cry"

Legendary song by Prince and the Revolution, which landed in the German charts in August '84. The superstar Prince, who died in 2016 at the age of 57, liked to push the boundaries both lyrically and sexually (as in the video clip). In this song, sounds and instruments merge seamlessly. Prince's later Oscar and Grammy-winning hit "Purple Rain" was also released in '84.

"Borderline"

Song by Madonna (written by Reggie Lucas) about an unhealthy relationship in which the singer has the feeling that her love is breaking up and she is afraid of going crazy. "Borderline" comes from Madonna's 1983 debut album, but was only released as a single the following year. Madonna's single "Like A Virgin" was also released in 1984.

"Thriller"

Michael Jackson's hit did not enter the German charts as a single until February '84, even though the album had already been released in 1982. The song uses effects such as creaking doors and footsteps on wooden floorboards. The horror movie-like video (1983) by director John Landis ("American Werewolf") made pop history.

"Born in the U.S.A."

Rock song by Bruce Springsteen, which some initially misunderstood as a patriotic anthem. However, it is actually about a Vietnam veteran who is abandoned by society. A reckoning with the neo-conservative Reagan government.

"Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

Snare drum, bebop, good humor. Cyndi Lauper explains that the lyrics were initially macho, about a guy who sings about his happiness that all the girls want to have fun with him. After working on the song, it became the anthem for all women who want to have fun as they see fit. It entered the German charts in March '84 and climbed to number six.

"Smooth Operator"

The epitome of saxophone-heavy cuddly rock. The catchy tune by Sade comes from their hit album "Diamond Life", which was number one in Germany for ten weeks. The lyrics are about an ice-cold womanizer who breaks hearts and rips women off. The song was often played on the radio during the day and incessantly in bedrooms at night.

"The Never Ending Story"

Film song for Wolfgang Petersen's 1984 Michael Ende film "The Never Ending Story" (West German cinema release on April 6). Giorgio Moroder and Keith Forsey wrote the song, Limahl (now 65) sang it. The singer's trademark was his two-tone mullet hairstyle. A number two hit in Germany in October '84.

"Sunglasses at Night"

In this typical New Wave hit by Canadian pop musician Corey Hart, the lyrical self wears sunglasses at night to watch his supposedly unfaithful lover. Became a classic in commercials and video games ("Grand Theft Auto: Vice City").

"Smalltown Boy"

A self-empowerment hit by Bronski Beat with autobiographical features by gay singer Jimmy Somerville. The lyrics are about a boy who leaves his parents' house after coming out and doesn't feel understood by his parents.

"Such A Shame"

Song by the British band Talk Talk, the lyrics of which are about making important decisions with dice, which is actually a shame. The anthemic hit is known for its unique synthesizer sound, which is reminiscent of an elephant call.

"Do They Know It's Christmas?"

The charity song, which was written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, was released shortly before the first Advent in 1984. Artists such as Bono, George Michael, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Holly Johnson, Boy George, Duran Duran, Phil Collins and Spandau Ballet sang or took part in the Band Aid project. The song has since received a lot of criticism for being Western-centric and condescending towards Africa.

"Last Christmas"

It's hard to imagine the repertoire of radio stations and Christmas markets without this long-lasting catchy tune, written by George Michael, who died in 2016. It's about a crush that was disappointed last Christmas. The snowy music video was shot in Saas-Fee in Switzerland. The song by pop duo Wham! (George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley) only made it to number one in Germany 37 years after its release (2021) and in the UK only after 39 years (2023).

Source: www.stern.de