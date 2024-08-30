- Forests under state authority: Less extensive harm from bark beetles so far

The pine beetle has caused significantly less havoc in Bavarian state woods this year as opposed to 2023. The population of pine beetles has reduced by half compared to the previous year, reported a representative of the authority in Regensburg.

By the end of August, the state woods recorded approximately 500,000 cubic meters of damaged coniferous trees. In the same period last year, the volume of damaged trees exceeded one million cubic meters.

The decline is attributed to the abundant rainfall during the springtime and summer, along with active pine beetle control measures. "The numerous showers have boosted the water supply to the tree roots, thereby enhancing their natural resistance to the pine beetle," the representative explained. There has also been a substantial decrease in infestations in the severely affected regions of the Frankenwald.

The Bavarian state woods have been actively locating and eliminating infected trees from the forest through intense and early searches. This is to prevent the spread of infestation to healthier trees.

A significant operation against the pine beetle this year is being executed by a newly formed team for pine beetle control. This team consists of foresters and forestry masters and offers assistance wherever required during the summer months.

Due to the significantly improved situation, the Bavarian state woods anticipate a significantly lower pine beetle population for the entire year 2024. For the autumn and winter months, a comprehensive follow-up is planned. This will involve removing infected trees from the forest to keep the initial population for the next season as minimal as possible.

