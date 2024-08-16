Skip to content
Forest fire destroys homes near Izmir

More than 1,000 deployment forces

1 min read

Forest fire destroys homes near Izmir

Near the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, a forest fire has rapidly spread and reached residential areas. Several houses have already burned down, according to Izmir Governor Süleyman Elban. At least one village had to be evacuated. No injuries have been reported so far.

Over 1,000 personnel are involved in firefighting efforts in the Bayrakli district, about 15 kilometers north of the city center. Firefighting helicopters are also in use, but strong winds are hindering aerial firefighting. The third-largest city in Turkey was enveloped in thick smoke on Friday, according to a dpa correspondent. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Turkey has been battling a heatwave and wildfires across the country since the start of summer. Neighboring Greece has also been affected by a massive wildfire north of Athens.

The Operating personnel overseeing the firefighting efforts in the Bayrakli district are working diligently to Contain the spread of the forest fire. Despite the hindrance caused by strong winds, their role is crucial in coordinating the ground operations.

