Environment - Forest area in Eichsfeld placed under nature conservation

Thuringia has another nature reserve. An approximately 500-hectare forest area around the Altenstein castle ruins in Eichsfeld was designated as the "Stein - Rachelsberg" nature reserve on Thursday, as announced by the State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation (TLUBN). It is particularly worthy of protection due to the diversity of natural and near-natural mixed deciduous forests. The area near the Thuringian-Hessian state border is home to beech, hornbeam, oak, alder and wych elm, among others.

Also significant is the large occurrence of the European yew - a slow-growing, evergreen tree species that is poisonous in almost all parts. The forest area is said to be the habitat of many bird species - rare flowering plants, amphibians and insects.

According to the state office, the protected area also includes a species-rich and particularly scenic section of the former German-German border strip from Iberg to Hesselwald, which is part of the so-called Green Belt along the former border. Since 1994, a total of 140 new nature reserves have been designated in Thuringia.

