Forest Act delayed due to legal concerns

Thuringia's state parliament president Birgit Pommer wants to wait until legal concerns have been clarified before announcing the forest law passed by the CDU, AfD and FDP. She has informed the parliamentary groups, the parliamentary group and the non-attached MPs of this, the state parliament announced on Thursday. The MDR had previously reported on this. Without the promulgation of the law, it cannot come into force for the time being.

The draft amendment to the Forest Act came from the FDP with the aim of making it more difficult to build wind turbines in Thuringia's forests. A general ban on wind turbines, which was in place until 2022, had been overturned as unconstitutional by the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe.

In view of the case law, the red-red-green coalition had raised legal concerns about the proposed change to the law. Pommer has now also referred to this: the legislative competence of the state parliament in this case "was called into question both in the relevant expert committee and in the Council of Elders before the law was passed". An expert opinion commissioned from the scientific service by the Council of Elders could not be completed due to a lack of information. "The information is now to be made available by the state government as soon as possible," according to the statement from the state parliament. The scientific service will then complete the report without delay. Pommer then wants to decide "without delay whether the law can be drawn up and promulgated" on the basis of the report, it said.

