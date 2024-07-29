Series of Crimes - Foreign baby attacked? Defendant denies accusations

A 59-year-old woman is standing trial at the Berlin Regional Court due to allegations of assaulting a foreign Baby and committing other offenses. The prosecution is charging her with grievous bodily harm and theft, among other things.

According to the indictment, several of the incidents occurred at Berlin Main Station. At this location, the 59-year-old allegedly struck a six-month-old baby "deliberately and forcefully" on the head with her hand. The baby reportedly suffered pain. The defendant denied the charges from five indictments at the outset of the trial. "That's all wrong," she said.

The 59-year-old is accused of committing various acts between March and the end of November 2023, including shoplifting. She resisted police officers who wanted to question her about a crime at the Main Station. On November 22, she allegedly approached a 21-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench and trying to give her child a bottle. The 59-year-old struck the woman without warning and continued on. In the station building, she is also accused of punching a woman in the head after unsuccessfully demanding a cigarette from her.

The possibility of committing her to a psychiatric hospital is under consideration.

The 59-year-old was arrested one day after the assault on the baby. After approximately six months in pre-trial detention, she was then temporarily housed in a so-called protective custody facility. During the trial, the question of whether to commit the defendant to a psychiatric hospital will also be addressed. The hearing will continue on July 31.

