Forecast: Rain in NRW decreases towards the weekend

Rain in NRW decreases towards the weekend

According to the forecast, the continuous rain in North Rhine-Westphalia is expected to ease towards the weekend. Sunday should remain completely rain-free, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it is still expected to rain from time to time. For Thursday, the DWD reported continuous rain in places.

In addition to the amounts of rain that have fallen so far, between 2 and 10 liters per square meter are expected to fall in some areas by Thursday afternoon. In the Bergisches Land and Sauerland regions, amounts of 15 to 25 liters per square meter are likely in places until Friday morning.

According to the DWD, it will clear up in places in the south-western half of the country during the course of Thursday and the precipitation will decrease, while clouds and rain are expected to continue in the north-east. Temperatures are expected to reach 7 to 10 degrees.

In the night to Friday, there will be heavier rain, which will clear again towards the morning. Temperatures are expected to rise to 6 to 9 degrees on Friday and to 2 to 5 degrees on Saturday.

