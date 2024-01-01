Flood - Forecast: Rain causes rivers to rise in Rhineland-Palatinate

Rising water levels are expected on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of predicted rainfall. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Monday. At the Trier gauge, the reported height of 600 centimetres will probably be exceeded on Tuesday evening, it said. At the Koblenz gauge, the 500-centimetre threshold will probably be exceeded on the night of January 4 (Thursday). Based on the forecasts, the flood situation will continue until the weekend. The German Weather Service expects continuous rain in large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate in the period from January 1 (evening) to January 4.

Flood report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de