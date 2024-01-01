Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsflood forecasting centerdwdpredictionrainfloodmainzenvironmentwater levelrhineland-palatinateprecipitationweekendtrierweatherriverscoblenzflood situation

Forecast: Rain causes rivers to rise in Rhineland-Palatinate

Rising water levels are expected on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of predicted rainfall. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Monday. At the Trier gauge, the reported height of 600 centimetres will probably be...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
A riverside road in St. Goarshausen is flooded. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A riverside road in St. Goarshausen is flooded. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Forecast: Rain causes rivers to rise in Rhineland-Palatinate

Rising water levels are expected on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of predicted rainfall. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Monday. At the Trier gauge, the reported height of 600 centimetres will probably be exceeded on Tuesday evening, it said. At the Koblenz gauge, the 500-centimetre threshold will probably be exceeded on the night of January 4 (Thursday). Based on the forecasts, the flood situation will continue until the weekend. The German Weather Service expects continuous rain in large parts of Rhineland-Palatinate in the period from January 1 (evening) to January 4.

Flood report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public