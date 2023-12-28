Skip to content
Forecast: New Year's Eve will be stormy

It's set to get stormy in North Rhine-Westphalia on New Year's Eve. "The strongest gusts are expected at rocket time", said meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service in Essen on Thursday. The reason for this is a storm depression, which will also bring rain, especially during the...

A windsock blows in the wind in stormy weather. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
It is set to be stormy in North Rhine-Westphalia on New Year's Eve. "The strongest gusts are expected at rocket time", said meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service in Essen on Thursday. The reason is a storm depression, which will also bring rain, especially during the day.

It starts in the morning. During the course of the day, the wind from the southwest will freshen up considerably. Gusts can reach force 7 in the lowlands and force 8 at higher altitudes. In the night to Monday, stormy gusts of force 8 are also possible in the lowlands. Rain showers are then only expected in the far north and west.

Showers are also expected on Monday, New Year's Day. "However, large amounts are not expected during the day," said Damke. The wind will die down in the morning before picking up again on Tuesday night.

