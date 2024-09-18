Ford Ranger Electric Hybrid Vehicle: This is a pickup truck that can be charged.

Following nearly three years since its initial release, Ford is set to introduce a plug-in hybrid variant of the Ranger next summer. The anticipated all-electric range is around 31 miles, considered moderate but Ford anticipates this version to make a substantial impact, particularly for a certain target audience.

At the IAA Transportation in Hannover (until September 22), Ford will debut the PHEV version of its Ranger pickup for the first time. This plug-in features a novel powertrain, comprising a 2.3-liter turbo gasoline engine and an electric motor, delivering a combined power output of 279 PS. The power is transmitted to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Ranger PHEV retails at €53,181, with the first deliveries scheduled for next summer.

The 11.8 kWh net capacity battery enables an all-electric range of approximately 31 miles. This plug-in boasts a record torque of 690 Nm, a feature previously unavailable in the Ranger model range, which up until now has only been offered with various diesel and gasoline engines in Germany. Much like these models, the plug-in version offers a payload capacity of up to one tonne and a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes.

Optimistic on increased sales with the PHEV

The Ranger, much like its nearly identical twin, the VW Amarok, was introduced to the market two years ago. Despite entering the market relatively late, Ford is hopeful that this variant will see a notable increase in sales, owing to the electric system's ability to simultaneously power various electrical devices. The base version offers a power output of 2.3 kW, with an optional version boasting a 6.9 kW power output and two additional 16-amp connections.

The Ford Ranger PHEV will be available in the XLT (€53,181), Wildtrak (€62,225), and as a special edition in Stormtrak (€69,008). Compared to the most powerful diesel model with 240 PS, the PHEV in the Wildtrak edition costs €2,500 less. The plug-in will be manufactured in the South African Silverton plant, similar to the other models.

