Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
AutoNewsCompact vans

Ford announces launch date and cost of the E-Tourneo Connect electric vehicle.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
2 min read
Upcoming debut of Ford's initial electric high-ceiling mini cargo van, named E-Tourneo Courier, in...
Upcoming debut of Ford's initial electric high-ceiling mini cargo van, named E-Tourneo Courier, in the commercial market.

Ford announces launch date and cost of the E-Tourneo Connect electric vehicle.

Ford is all set to unveil the E-Tourneo Connect, an electric compact high-roof van, joining its fellow electric vans, the E-Kangoo and E-Berlingo, in relying on a compact battery format.

The company has announced the pricing and release date for the E-Tourneo Courier in Germany, boasting a length of 4.40 meters and a launch date slated for spring 2025. With a starting price of at least 36,000 euros, the vehicle will be available for pre-order from November.

Powering the E-Tourneo Courier is a 100 kW/136 PS electric motor, driven by a 43.5 kWh battery. The vehicle is estimated to provide a WLTP range of 288 kilometers, with consumption between 16.9 and 18.3 kWh. At a DC fast charger, the van can gain 100 kilometers in about 10 minutes, while charging from 10 to 80 percent taking approximately 23 minutes, thanks to a 11 kW AC charging capacity that requires 5.5 hours for a full charge. Ford recommends using the E-Tourneo Courier primarily in urban environments, given its range and charging speed.

Space-savvy seating

Sporting five seats, the E-Tourneo Courier offers a flexible interior with a 1888-liter cargo space. The versatile and foldable (even rollable) seat bench can expand this to a potential 2162 liters. Extras include a small storage compartment beneath the vehicle floor and a 44-liter trunk in the vehicle's engine compartment.

Equipped with a 12-inch color display and a 12-inch touchscreen running on the Sync 4 infotainment system, the cockpit allows for smartphone connectivity, over-the-air updates, and connected navigation as an additional fee. There's also an optional AC power outlet available in the dashboard to operate small electric devices, along with an inductive charging pad for smartphones.

The E-Tourneo Courier isn't the only compact electric offering from Ford, as they also have the E-Tourneo Connect and E-Kangoo in their lineup. These vans all rely on compact battery formats for their power.

Should Ford decide to introduce a compact electric van in their lineup, they could consider offering the Compact vans for their urban customers, given their range and charging speed.

The Ford E-Tourneo Courier variable boasts generous cargo capacity when required.
The family van's cabin displays a well-organized and digital appearance.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Renault Grand Scénic has carved out a reputation as a reliable choice for families.
Auto

Renault Scénic exhibits its flaws, yet demonstrates an upward trajectory as well.

Renault Scénic exhibits its flaws, yet demonstrates an upward trajectory as well. The Renault Scénic, a family-oriented vehicle known for its roominess and adaptability, has faced some challenges with major inspections at TÜV, potentially resulting in hefty expenses. Fortunately, the newer versions seem to handle these inspections better. The discontinuation

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Despite its impressive size, measuring 4.65 meters, the Opel Grandland doesn't actually extend as...
Auto

The recently introduced Opel Grandland offers decent financial worthiness.

The recently introduced Opel Grandland offers decent financial worthiness. The Opel Grandland's second generation has definitely matured. ntv.de got behind the wheel of the stylish Rüsselsheim vehicle. Various powertrains, such as hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric, cater to various consumer preferences. From a distance, the Grandland lineup

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

Satisfying Conclusions in the East
Culture

Satisfying Conclusions in the East

Satisfying Conclusions in the East In the Den of the Lion, tears of emotion flow freely: Ralf Duemmel dives in as a hero, and Tijen Onaran encounters her biggest admirer. Both parties involved are unable to suppress their feelings. An occurrence, which at first appears common, eventually stirs strong sentiments.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public