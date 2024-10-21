Ford is all set to unveil the E-Tourneo Connect, an electric compact high-roof van, joining its fellow electric vans, the E-Kangoo and E-Berlingo, in relying on a compact battery format.

The company has announced the pricing and release date for the E-Tourneo Courier in Germany, boasting a length of 4.40 meters and a launch date slated for spring 2025. With a starting price of at least 36,000 euros, the vehicle will be available for pre-order from November.

Powering the E-Tourneo Courier is a 100 kW/136 PS electric motor, driven by a 43.5 kWh battery. The vehicle is estimated to provide a WLTP range of 288 kilometers, with consumption between 16.9 and 18.3 kWh. At a DC fast charger, the van can gain 100 kilometers in about 10 minutes, while charging from 10 to 80 percent taking approximately 23 minutes, thanks to a 11 kW AC charging capacity that requires 5.5 hours for a full charge. Ford recommends using the E-Tourneo Courier primarily in urban environments, given its range and charging speed.

Space-savvy seating

Sporting five seats, the E-Tourneo Courier offers a flexible interior with a 1888-liter cargo space. The versatile and foldable (even rollable) seat bench can expand this to a potential 2162 liters. Extras include a small storage compartment beneath the vehicle floor and a 44-liter trunk in the vehicle's engine compartment.

Equipped with a 12-inch color display and a 12-inch touchscreen running on the Sync 4 infotainment system, the cockpit allows for smartphone connectivity, over-the-air updates, and connected navigation as an additional fee. There's also an optional AC power outlet available in the dashboard to operate small electric devices, along with an inductive charging pad for smartphones.

