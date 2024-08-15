Skip to content
For VfB professional Demirovic, the Supercup is "something special"

New signing Ermedin Demirovic will win the DFL Supercup with VfB Stuttgart against champion Leverkusen. He values this cup and has personal reasons.

Then Ermedin Demirovic (L) still played for FC Augsburg. Now he wants to win the Super Cup with VfB Stuttgart against the reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Attacker Ermedin Demirovic of VfB Stuttgart sees the DFL Supercup as an important title. "For all of us, it's something special to play in a Supercup, otherwise we only watch it on TV. For me, it would be the first title of my career," he said before the game of the Bundesliga team against champions Bayer Leverkusen on "Sky". "The first title in the first game for the VfB, I wouldn't complain about that."

The new signing from FC Augsburg does not want to attribute the favorites' role to Leverkusen in the duel with runners-up Stuttgart on Saturday (8:30 PM/Sat.1 and Sky). "It's a final and of course they play at home and have a good team," the 26-year-old explained. "But we have nothing to fear because we have a super team, super players and a super team spirit. If we bring that onto the pitch this weekend, then we will at least be on par."

Demirovic, whom the VfB brought in as a replacement for Serhou Guirassy, who moved to Dortmund, for a transfer fee of around 21 million euros, was impressed by his new colleagues in Stuttgart. "I've played in several teams, but never in one where the desire to win was so pronounced," he said to the "Stuttgarter Zeitung" and the "Stuttgarter Nachrichten" (Thursday).

Meanwhile, the active fan scenes of both clubs have announced that they will not support their teams at the Supercup. The reason is that the game organized by the German Football League (DFL) is a purely commercial event without any sporting significance.

Demirovic mentioned his excitement about potentially winning his first title in soccer with VfB Stuttgart, stating, "For me, it would be the first title of my career." During his interview with the "Stuttgarter Zeitung" and "Stuttgarter Nachrichten," he expressed admiration for his new teammates' strong desire to win in soccer.

