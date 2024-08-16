For Trump, the bacon is going through the roof

Everything is getting more expensive, says Donald Trump. And Kamala Harris is to blame. With bold statements about rising food prices, the former president attacks the Democratic candidate and twists the facts.

At his press conference, US presidential candidate Donald Trump was surrounded by an unusual decoration: tables filled with food, including sausages, cookies, bread, and breakfast cereals, stood on either side of the former president. The goods were meant to visually emphasize Trump's complaint about sharply rising consumer prices.

Behind the food were signs displaying the price increases of various products. Trump initially ignored the products and signs, only pointing to them midway through his approximately 80-minute press conference. "Look at this, eggs up 46 percent, wow!" said the Republican presidential candidate.

Trump also complained: "Bacon is through the roof!" - referring to the price of bacon. He seemed pleased with the Cheerios breakfast cereal. "I haven't seen Cheerios in a long time," he said, "I'll take some home with me," said the 78-year-old billionaire.

For the inflation that had risen significantly under President Joe Biden but has since fallen to around three percent, Trump blamed his election rival Kamala Harris in his press conference at his golf club in the state of New Jersey.

Trump distorts facts

The Democrat had announced that if elected, she would start fighting inflation on her first day in office - but day one for Harris was "three and a half years ago," Trump said, referring to Harris' time as vice president. "Where has she been? And why hasn't she done it?"

At the beginning of his press conference, Trump also read out a list of price increases for various products. He later accused Harris of causing a "disaster" for the USA and the world with her economic policy.

However, the Republican presidential candidate distorted the facts here. Harris only wants to target "excessive prices" and "excessive corporate profits" in food. And the development of bacon prices is far from as dramatic as Trump describes. While bacon prices did rise by 30 percent at the peak of the Biden administration, they have since fallen to around 11 percent. Currently, bacon prices are only 2 percent above the peak during Donald Trump's presidency.

As vice president, Harris has not played a leading role in economic policy so far. The presidential candidate was expected to present her economic agenda on Friday afternoon, with lowering living costs as a priority.

In his press conference, Donald Trump accuses Kamala Harris of being responsible for rising food prices and inflation, stating that she should have addressed the issue earlier during her time as vice president. Despite Trump's claims, an analysis reveals that Harris only aims to target excessive prices and profits in the food industry, and the increase in bacon prices is not as significant as he portrays, with current prices only 2% above the peak during Trump's presidency.

As the 2024 elections draw closer, both candidates are highlighting their economic policies and addressing price increases, with Trump focusing on Harris' role in inflation and Harris emphasizing her plan to lower living costs for Americans.

Read also: