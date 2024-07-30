- For the son, Kampl leaves early from training camp.

Midfielder Kevin Kampl will miss the second test match of RB Leipzig's US tour - for a special reason. Kampl is flying back on Thursday instead of to Miami to celebrate the first day of school for his six-year-old son Jordi on Saturday. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing and it's important. I should be there," Kampl told "Kicker" and "Bild".

His family is also coming from Slovenia. "I've missed the last two birthdays, Jordi's in May, we're always on the road. I've talked about it with the coach for a while," said Kampl, who will therefore miss Sunday's game against Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In New York, Kampl also met his old Leipzig teammate and friend Emil Forsberg, who moved to New York at the start of the year. "He tried to sell me on this place, but I'm happy in Leipzig. There are no thoughts of anything else for me," said Kampl (33).

Kampl's new role

Kampl is starting his eighth season with the Saxon Bundesliga team, but he lost his starting spot in the second half of last season. "Dealing with the situation when you've been a starter your whole career wasn't easy for me. I'm honest about that," he said in retrospect.

Coach Marco Rose (48) also explained his new role as a challenger in some conversations. "You have to think about getting older. I've accepted the role," he said and added: "I'm not satisfied with just anything. I wouldn't have renewed my contract, I would have done something else."

Kampl hummed cheerfully as he packed, "♪ I'm going to be a star ♪", referring to his anticipation of being an involved father during Jordi's first day of school. Despite missing the upcoming game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Kampl was content with his new role as a challenger within the team, maintaining his ambition, "I'm not satisfied with just anything."

Read also: