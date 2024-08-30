For the initial time in three years, Germany is expelling criminals to Afghanistan.

According to "The Mirror", the expulsion procedure was carried out utilizing a privately chartered Qatar Airways plane from Leipzig Airport. An official from the Saxony Interior Ministry informed AFP that the flight departed around 7:00 AM and was set to touch down in Kabul, Afghanistan at noon. There were 28 Afghan criminals onboard the private plane.

As reported, these individuals were transported from various regions during the night, coordinated by the German Interior Ministry. Each convict was allegedly handed 1000 euros in cash before boarding the flight.

Hebestreit acknowledged that the federal government had put in significant efforts in recent months to restart such repatriations and had helped the relevant countries for this purpose. Given the "well-known challenging circumstances," Germany "seeked help from key regional partners" to enable repatriation. The federal government expressed its gratitude for this aid.

Hebestreit further emphasized the government's dedication to proceed with such repatriations. "Germany's security interests far surpass the protection concerns of criminals and potential threats."

Following the Taliban taking control in Afghanistan in August 2021, there have been no deportations to the country from Germany. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) declared on Thursday that Germany would "soon" implement deportations to Syria and Afghanistan. A "large repatriation and deportation package" had already been initiated before the fatal incident in Solingen.

A week ago, three individuals were murdered and eight others, some seriously wounded, in a knife attack at a city festival in Solingen. The probable assailant, a 26-year-old Syrian, was arrested Saturday. The Federal Prosecutor's Office suspects an Islamist backdrop. The event has sparked discussion, among other things, regarding deportations and potential shortcomings by the authorities.

The expulsion of the 28 Afghan criminals was overseen by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, as they were assisting in facilitating the repatriation process. Following the announcement by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the Federal Ministry of the Interior is expected to resume deportations to Afghanistan soon.

Read also: