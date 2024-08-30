Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsFederal Ministry of the Interior

For the initial time in three years, Germany is expelling criminals to Afghanistan.

For the first time post-Taliban assumption, Germany expelled individuals to Afghanistan. This action occurred on a Friday morning, as confirmed by government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. The individuals in question were all Afghan nationals who had been convicted criminals, had no legal...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
2 min read

For the initial time in three years, Germany is expelling criminals to Afghanistan.

According to "The Mirror", the expulsion procedure was carried out utilizing a privately chartered Qatar Airways plane from Leipzig Airport. An official from the Saxony Interior Ministry informed AFP that the flight departed around 7:00 AM and was set to touch down in Kabul, Afghanistan at noon. There were 28 Afghan criminals onboard the private plane.

As reported, these individuals were transported from various regions during the night, coordinated by the German Interior Ministry. Each convict was allegedly handed 1000 euros in cash before boarding the flight.

Hebestreit acknowledged that the federal government had put in significant efforts in recent months to restart such repatriations and had helped the relevant countries for this purpose. Given the "well-known challenging circumstances," Germany "seeked help from key regional partners" to enable repatriation. The federal government expressed its gratitude for this aid.

Hebestreit further emphasized the government's dedication to proceed with such repatriations. "Germany's security interests far surpass the protection concerns of criminals and potential threats."

Following the Taliban taking control in Afghanistan in August 2021, there have been no deportations to the country from Germany. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) declared on Thursday that Germany would "soon" implement deportations to Syria and Afghanistan. A "large repatriation and deportation package" had already been initiated before the fatal incident in Solingen.

A week ago, three individuals were murdered and eight others, some seriously wounded, in a knife attack at a city festival in Solingen. The probable assailant, a 26-year-old Syrian, was arrested Saturday. The Federal Prosecutor's Office suspects an Islamist backdrop. The event has sparked discussion, among other things, regarding deportations and potential shortcomings by the authorities.

The expulsion of the 28 Afghan criminals was overseen by the Federal Ministry of the Interior, as they were assisting in facilitating the repatriation process. Following the announcement by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the Federal Ministry of the Interior is expected to resume deportations to Afghanistan soon.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In a Cologne court judicial proceeding, a young man was penalized with a substantial prison term following allegations of mistreatment in a barbershop.
Hot-Topics

In a Cologne court judicial proceeding, a young man was penalized with a substantial prison term following allegations of mistreatment in a barbershop.

A 38-year-old individual was convicted by the Regional Court of Cologne for committing severe sexual assault against a minor in a hairdressing salon. On Friday, the court handed down a sentence of three and a half years in prison to the offender, as communicated by the judicial body.

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
Bushman and Faeser at the unveiling of the security plan
Hot-Topics

The Commission has been tasked with delivering a comprehensive account of the steps taken by the Member States to guarantee the enforcement of the implemented actions.

Criticism persists surrounding the government's proposed security policy bundle. According to GdP head Jochen Kopelke, broadcasting on Bavarian Radio 2, "We, as the police union, had anticipated more substantial changes." The Union likewise views the decisions as inadequate. SPD interior...

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public