For the first time, the German Association of Computer Game Developers is backing a startup initiative.

Approximately 130 individuals identified as founders.

For the first time, Germany is aiding its computer game developers through the implementation of a Start-up Programme.

For the first time, the German administration is supporting computer game creators through a startup initiative. As stated by Culture Minister Claudia Roth, up to 130 entrepreneurs might receive funding. These scholarships, worth approximately 2750 euros per month, are valid for 18 months. This financial assistance enables developers to unleash their creativity without worrying about financial limitations.

This scheme, entitled "Push the Button: Founder Scholarships in Gaming," has an overall budget of approximately 8 million euros. It further provides workshops as part of the program. The application window closes in mid-November, following which a panel will review and select the recipients.

The current boom in the computer and video game realm can be attributed to the advancements in visual technology. Nevertheless, the local game market in Germany is predominantly controlled by foreign corporations. As per an earlier report, less than 5% of the gaming expenditure in Germany is invested in domestic products.

