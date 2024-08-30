- For the establishment of quicker return facilities and expedited procedures.

A week following the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen that resulted in three fatalities, FDP's state parliamentary group leader Henning Höne is advocating for stricter enforcement on deportations. "We should utilize the tool of detention for deportations more regularly," Höne stated during a special session at the state parliament, implying the necessity of an additional detention center for deportations in North Rhine-Westphalia, ideally situated near Düsseldorf airport.

Höne also raised the issue of potential centralization of the 54 local foreigner authorities. This could be achieved by establishing five return centers close to the central foreigner authorities. Individuals with low chances of staying should no longer be directly relocated to municipalities, according to Höne's proposal. Additionally, he emphasized the need for expedited proceedings in administrative courts.

In his own words, North Rhine-Westphalia must also contribute to these positive changes at the federal level, as Höne addressed the state government. "We require substantial, deep-rooted alterations in the asylum system," said the FDP politician.

The suspected Islamist attack in Solingen occurred on a Friday evening at a city festival. A man wielding a knife took the lives of three individuals and wounded eight more. The prime suspect, 26-year-old Syrian Issa Al H., remains in custody. The Federal Prosecutor's Office is investigating him for various charges, including murder and suspected membership in the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS). Al H. was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria last year, but these plans failed to materialize.

FDP's state parliamentary group leader Henning Höne emphasized the importance of establishing five return centers near the central foreigner authorities, which could potentially centralize the 54 local foreigner authorities. Furthermore, Höne suggested that individuals with low chances of staying should no longer be directly relocated to municipalities, aligning with his call for stricter enforcement on deportations, as a member of the FDP.

Read also: