- For the 2024 election, Luther Rose is anticipated to compete against Joachim Gauck.

Gauck Named Luther Rose Recipient for 2022

This year, the International Martin Luther Foundation is bestowing the Luther Rose award upon ex-Federal President Joachim Gauck. The event will take place in December, honoring Gauck for his dedication to social responsibility and entrepreneurial bravery, as per the foundation's announcement in Erfurt. Gauck embodies a person who has championed the reformative ethos of freedom and accountability for the collective good, inspired by Martin Luther's tradition.

Since its inception in 2008, the Luther Rose award has been given out, with the first recipient being entrepreneur Heinz Horst Deichmann.

Recognizing Resilience and Compassion

In a time characterized by escalating turmoil, decreasing moral values, and disrespect towards foundational tenets of the state and society, Gauck stands out as a shining beacon of civic courage, endurance, empathy towards others, and commitment to protecting nature, as explained by the foundation's chair, Ulrich Born. Born is an 84-year-old evangelical theologian and former pastor.

Gauck has served roles such as the inaugural Federal Commissioner for Stasi Records from 1990 to 2000 and Federal President from 2012 to 2017. The Luther Conference and the Luther Rose presentation are slated for December 7 at the Evangelical Augustiner Monastery in Erfurt.

