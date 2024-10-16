For several years, a prominent figure from the "One Tree Hill" television series was linked to a cult.

During the early 2000s, Bethany Joy Lenz, then just 22, found herself in an enviable position, securing the lead role in the popular US series "One Tree Hill" at the age of 23. But as the actress shared in an interview with "People" magazine, her life back then was far from ordinary. Unbeknownst to many, she spent a significant part of her life in a cult.

Moving to LA to pursue her acting career, Lenz joined a Bible study group as a source of comfort and companionship. Attracted to the group's sense of intimacy and belonging, she felt like she had found a place where she truly belonged. Raised as an evangelical Christian, Lenz's parents, although wonderful people, had their own struggles, including a divorce when she was 16.

The Bible study group became her sanctuary. The idea of a higher power who loved and supported her unconditionally, regardless of her actions or mistakes, was an appealing concept for Lenz. She gradually became deeply entrenched in the close-knit, ultra-Christian circle.

"And that's when things started going sideways"

A guest pastor, whom Lenz refers to as "Les" in her interview, took over the Bible study and convinced the members to relocate to Idaho and live together in a large communal house. At the time, Lenz assumed nothing was amiss. "It still seemed normal," she admits. However, she was already too deeply involved to notice the subtle changes.

Les eventually gained control over her career, life decisions, and even her finances. Lenz's "One Tree Hill" co-stars Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray, and Hilarie Burton had noticed her involvement in a cult, but she justifiably believed that she had access to a unique relationship with God that others craved but didn't know how to achieve.

It wasn't until 2012, a year after the birth of her daughter with husband and fellow cult member, musician Michael Galeotti, that Lenz realized the truth. Leaving the cult was a challenging process for her. "So much was at stake," she confessed. "They were my only friends; I had built my whole life around it. If I admitted I was wrong, everything else would crumble." After leaving, she had to rebuild her life from scratch, struggling with little financial stability despite her long-term role in "One Tree Hill."

Despite her initial belief in finding a supportive community, Lenz's involvement in the close-knit Bible study group led her down a path that was far from ordinary. As various religions often bring people together, this group transformed into a strict and controlling cult, affecting various aspects of Lenz's life.

As more religions emphasize the importance of self-reflection and personal growth, Lenz's eventual exit from the cult required introspection and a willingness to confront the truth, eventually rebuilding her life with newfound independence and strength.

