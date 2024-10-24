For numerous decades, a charming grizzly bear captivated tourists in Grand Teton, regrettably met its demise due to a road accident in Wyoming.

Old bear tagged as Grizzly No. 399 met its end on a highway in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson, as per park authorities' announcement on Wednesday.

Roughly 28 years old, this bear was renowned as the oldest known female grizzly bear in Yellowstone's ecosystem, capable of reproduction. Every spring, nature lovers would eagerly wait for her emergence from her den to count her newborn cubs from the previous winter.

She received her moniker from the identification tag attached to her ear by researchers. Remarkably, she managed to reproduce even in her advanced age, a phenomenon not commonly seen among grizzly bears. Despite her frequent appearances near roads in Grand Teton, she consistently drew significant crowds and traffic congestion. Researchers believe this behavior may have kept male grizzlies at bay, ensuring her cubs' safety. In some theories, male grizzlies may kill cubs to provoke the mother into reproduction.

A cub barely a year old was with Grizzly No. 399 during the incident, but its condition and whereabouts remained unknown, according to the statement.

Luckily, the driver survived the collision, but more details about the accident were not immediately available.

Angi Bruce, the Director of Wyoming Game and Fish Department, expressed sympathy in a statement, acknowledging the public's sadness at the bear's demise. "Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflicts are unfortunate," she said.

News of Grizzly No. 399's passing spread quickly on a Facebook forum tracking the bear and other wildlife in Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Over a thousand comments poured in, calling her a queen, a legend, and a grizzly bear ambassador. The community mourned her loss, feeling devastated and heartbroken. Her cub's safety was the primary concern of many.

Many consider the grizzly bear population in the Yellowstone region to be a conservation success story. Although they remain protected under the Endangered Species Act, their numbers have drastically increased since the 1970s, potentially reaching up to 1,000 animals.

However, this population growth has also led to increased encounters with humans and livestock, often resulting in conflicts. Hunters sometimes mistake grizzlies for legal-to-hunt black bears, or kill grizzlies in self-defense. Wildlife managers even kill grizzlies that prey on livestock.

The community expressed their sadness and concern for the cub of Grizzly No. 399, as they deeply cared for this iconic bear and its family. Us, as wildlife lovers and residents, will miss her frequent appearances and the inspiration she brought to us.

