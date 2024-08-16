For Heidi Klum, "not a big deal"

Heidi Klum's Vacation Photos Always Stir Up Controversy, as the 51-Year-Old Often Sunbathes Topless. This is Especially True in Her Adopted Home of the USA, Where It's Considered Quite Controversial. Klum Struggles to Understand the Fuss.

Just recently, Heidi Klum enjoyed a romantic getaway with husband Tom Kaulitz on the Caribbean island of St. Barth. On Instagram, the 51-year-old shared her vacation with her 12.1 million followers, posting regular kiss videos and sexy snaps. As usual, it was noticed that Klum prefers to sunbathe topless to avoid unsightly tan lines. In America, where standards are more conservative, such images often cause a stir.

Klum, who has been a judge on "America's Got Talent" for years, recently spoke about her sexy snaps on the sidelines of a live show of the US casting format. "Although I'm American, I'm also very European. I grew up with a lot of nudity on the beach, so it's not a big deal for me," she told Fox News Digital.

When she goes to the beach without a top, she always makes sure not to do anything inappropriate. "I always go to a beach where there aren't many people," said the 51-year-old. She has never felt like she's offended anyone by going topless. Speaking about the recent photos, she said that St. Barth is a French island, and most women there go topless, making it a normal thing to do.

Breasts Packed Away Upon Complaint

In an interview with "Style Watch" last year, Klum expressed her satisfaction with her body: "I feel very comfortable being naked today." At home in her garden, she prefers to be topless. Her reason is simple: "I don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want any bra strap lines to show. It's very strategic."

If someone takes offense at "Hans" and "Franz," as Klum calls her breasts, while she's out and about, she's ready to cover up immediately. She has had situations in the past where she was asked to put her top back on at American resorts due to complaints. "Staff would come up to me and say, 'Ma'am, some people here are complaining, would you please put your top back on?' And I said, 'There's no one here. Who's complaining?' I guess someone must have been looking out the window," she recalled with amusement in an interview with the Daily Mail. Nevertheless, she immediately covered up.

Klum and Kaulitz Turn Down Threesome Offer

While on vacation to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, Klum and Kaulitz encountered someone who seemed interested in getting a closer look at "Hans" and "Franz." Bill Kaulitz revealed in the podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Senf aus Hollywood" that they were offered a threesome.

"Heidi and I were watching this guy doing some weird exercises on the beach. It was like a mix of Taekwondo or Jiu-Jitsu, some kind of dance-fight sport. He wanted to show off and do a love dance," Kaulitz said. The man approached them and asked if they were a swinger couple and if they were up for a threesome. Klum and Kaulitz politely but firmly declined.

