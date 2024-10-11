For five consecutive days, a oil field situated in Crimea has been engulfed in flames.

16:56 Fire at Ukraine-attacked oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea still not completely put out after 5 daysLocal authorities confirm that the fire at an oil depot in the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, which was attacked by Ukraine on Monday, is not yet completely extinguished after five days. Firefighters are still on the scene, as per Igor Tkachenko, head of the Russian-installed administration. Though the situation has improved and is now manageable, authorities have yet to fully control the fire. Ukraine attacked the oil terminal located in Feodosia, a city on the eastern coast of Crimea.

12:56 Enhancing Security Measures: German Federal Interior Minister sends GSG-9 maritime unit to Baltic SeaAccording to Spiegel, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has decided to strengthen the German police presence at the North and Baltic Seas. A permanent maritime unit of the GSG 9 will be stationed in the town of Neustadt, Schleswig-Holstein. From this base, the specialized anti-terror unit can intervene quickly during crisis situations. The deployment is due to concerns about potential sabotage threats to critical infrastructure. GSG 9's maritime units have fast boats and highly trained combat divers.

12:31 Cyberattack on Russian military training institution by Ukrainian intelligenceThere have been reports of a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasian Federal University, which trains drone operators, cyber communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian army, by Ukraine's military intelligence. Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform cites a reliable source within Ukraine's intelligence service, stating that the hackers published a call to support the offensive operations of the Ukrainian armed forces.

11:56 ntv reporter in Odessa: Ukraine anxious about imbalanced peace agreement in ceasefireFollowing the cancellation of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Zelensky is visiting European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. While in Germany, the Ukrainian president will meet with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv reporter Stephan Richter predicts that these discussions may focus on various topics, including:

11:35 Zelensky meets Pope Francis in the VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky paid a visit to Pope Francis in the Vatican this morning. The Holy See announced that the meeting lasted half an hour and recorded Zelensky presenting the Pope with a painting titled "The Massacre of Bucha," which depicts a girl amid the ruins. This was Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pope Francis has repeatedly urged for peace, although these appeals have been met with criticism in Kyiv. In March, Francis caused a diplomatic commotion between Kyiv and the Vatican after he asked Ukraine to surrender and negotiate.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen call for stronger support of UkraineCSU leader Markus Söder urges EU members to remain unified in their support of Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia, ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit. Söder emphasizes that EU foreign policy should not be influenced by the Alliance for Progress led by Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht are Putin's mouthpieces," Söder stated. He dismissed calls from eastern German CDU politicians for more diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, warning that giving in would create new threats that could potentially impact half of Europe in five or six years. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen is advocating for stronger aid to Ukraine and criticized the German government's stance on the issue. Röttgen claimed that the cancellation of the conference scheduled for tomorrow in Ramstein is a "dismal demonstration of leadership weakness in Europe", saying that it prevented concrete results despite the absence of the U.S. president.

10:51 Extensive prison sentence for plotting attack on Russian military recruitment officeIn Russia, a man received an 18-year prison sentence for alleged plans to carry out an arson attack on an army recruitment office, as reported by assorted media sources. The 45-year-old suspect from Siberia was convicted in a military court of conspiring with a foreign state, joining a terrorist group, and attempting to commit arson against a recruitment office located in Barnaul, Siberia. Investigators claim that the man contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization considered to be a terrorist group in Russia, using online messaging services. He reportedly constructed incendiary devices intended for use against the military recruitment office.

10:38 Putin meets with Iranian presidentRussian President Putin arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum featuring prominent political figures from Central Asia. Plans included a meeting with Iranian President Massoud Rahbani Fazli to discuss contemporary issues in the Middle East. Putin reportedly delivered a speech, reiterating his ambition to create a new global order supported by Russia's friends and allies, as depicted in a film distributed by the Kremlin. Subsequent to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Tehran signed an agreement worth around 1.5 billion euros stipulating that Iran would provide Russia with drones to be used in their military efforts against Ukraine. American intelligence services allege that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukrainian forces report destruction of Russian helicopterUkrainian forces reportedly destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, according to The Kyiv Independent. No further details about how the helicopter was destroyed were provided by the General Staff. The reported worth of the helicopter: $10 to $15 million.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Total DominationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter highlights the necessity of demonstrating clear support for Ukraine prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He expressed his concerns in the ARD "Morning Magazine," stating that the insufficient clarity regarding the stakes leads to Ukraine facing complete domination. "Ukraine is on the brink of total subjugation, mass displacement is a potential risk, and Putin asks: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic efforts fail to compel Russian President Putin to attend negotiations "due to his perception that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Deploys 50,000 Troops to KurskAccording to Ukrainian reports, Russia relocated approximately 50,000 troops from various battlefronts to the Russian region of Kursk since the start of the Ukrainian offensive. Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership indicated that one of the main objectives of the offensive since August has been to draw Russian forces away from the conflict zones in Ukraine.

08:51 Security Expert Lange: No Peace Through Land ConcessionsSecurity expert Nico Lange advises against surrendering Ukrainian territories to Russia. If Putin obtains some Ukrainian territories, there will be no peace, he remarked to the "Bild" newspaper. "Putin's objective is not the territories, but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Writer Glukhovsky: Putin Wants to Contaminate New Generation TooRussian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who sought refuge in Europe, anticipates resistance against Kremlin leader Putin in his exile. "Over the past three decades prior to the conflict, a generation has emerged that strives for a normal, joyful, and free life," says the 45-year-old. Many millions of Russians living in cities do not support the war against Ukraine and possess the potential for resistance against the system. He expects the Kremlin leader to attempt corrupting "this new generation" in the following five to seven years. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic regarding the future because the war is unpopular in Russia, and many individuals aspire to a different life.

07:36 Ukraine Reports Several Fatalities After Odessa AttackA Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has resulted in four fatalities, according to local authorities. A multistory building inhabited by civilians was hit by a ballistic missile, which was announced via the Telegram messaging platform by regional governor Oleh Kiper. Ten more individuals were injured.

07:11 NATO Calls for Significant Defense Spending Increase from GermanyNATO deems Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "turnaround" policy inadequate and demands a substantial increase in defense spending by Germany. "Two percent is not sufficient for Germany. It needs to aim for three percent," said the highest German NATO general, Christian Badia, to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung". Germany currently meets the NATO benchmark of spending two percent of its economic output on defense. At a GDP of around four trillion euros, a three percent expenditure would mean a further 40 billion euros each year.

06:49 Maritime Insurance Costs Spike in Ukrainian CorridorInsurance costs for ships navigating the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have skyrocketed this week due to Russia's intensified attacks on vital ports, according to Bloomberg, citing two unnamed sources in the industry. Currently, the insurance costs amount to one percent of the ship's value. Although shipping traffic remains stable, additional attacks could make shipowners more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine Presents 140 New Drone Models for Military UseSince the beginning of the year, over 140 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 33 ground robot systems of domestic production have been certified for military usage in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported via the Ukrinform state news agency. Approximately 40 percent of these were registered during the third quarter, signaling a surge in Ukrainian arms production.

05:42 Kyiv Reports ExplosionsExplosions were reportedly heard overnight in Kyiv, prompting air defense forces to activate in the capital. This was reported by "RBC-Ukraine" citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces in action. Seek shelter," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky Expected in Berlin for Meeting with ScholzUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in Berlin as part of a tour of several European capitals. According to reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2:30 PM. During his discussions with Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelensky will discuss further assistance for Ukraine in the form of weapons deliveries for its defense against Russian invaders, as well as efforts towards a peace settlement. The original plan for Zelensky to participate in a summit meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Saturday at the US airbase in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, was postponed after US President Joe Biden canceled his state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton". Before visiting Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Zelensky had met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London and with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. During his European tour, Zelensky is seeking further support for the struggle against Russian invasion forces.

After the tentative withdrawal of his planned trip to Germany, President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany have affirmed their robust collaboration, including their shared commitment to bolster Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, as per a statement released in Washington. The relationship between the U.S. and Germany remains robust and resilient. Biden postponed his scheduled state visit to Germany this week due to Hurricane "Milton" that hit Florida on Thursday night. The planned Ukraine Contact Group summit, set for Saturday at the U.S. base in Ramstein, will also be canceled.

02:40 Russian pressuring steadily in Eastern UkraineRussian forces are intensifying their attacks in eastern Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainian military sources. On Thursday alone, there were 114 instances of storming attacks, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's evening situation report. Around 30 attacks took place at Lyman, a railway hub located in the Donetsk region. However, the front line also includes the last villages of the Luhansk region that Russia has yet to occupy. Moscow declared the Luhansk region to be annexed in 2022. The focus of the attacks also included the areas Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Although the military figures are not yet fully verified, they do indicate the intensity of the combat. The military-linked but unofficial Ukrainian blog DeepState reported in the evening that four small villages on the eastern front had been taken over by the Russian army.

01:49 In anticipation of Scholz's meeting with Zelensky: Defense officials advocate for extended-range weapons for KyivIn advance of Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, foreign and defense experts from the Greens, FDP, and Union are advocating for the delivery of German weapons systems with extended range to Ukraine. "We must significantly boost the supply of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine," said Green politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post". "Range limitations on delivered weapons do not contribute to de-escalation, but rather enable further Russian attacks," warns the Green politician. "Ukraine is drowning, and we are still only tossing it life rings to keep it from drowning," criticized the chairwoman of the defense committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann of the FDP. CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his call to make German cruise missiles available to Ukraine. "The delivery of Taurus would be a significant help. The successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles with comparable striking power demonstrate this."

23:53 Italy to host Ukraine reconstruction conference in July 2025Italy will host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025. The conference on Ukraine's reconstruction will take place on July 10 and 11, 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced to journalists in Rome. "Ukraine is not alone, and we will stand by it as long as necessary."

22:21 Foreigners to soon be permitted to hold officer positions in the Ukrainian armyThe Ukrainian parliament has approved a corresponding legislation change, enabling foreign citizens to take up officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces. So far, foreign volunteers have only been able to serve as foot soldiers or sergeants. "The main intention is to enable the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers," writes MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram.

