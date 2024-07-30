- For Baerbok it is going high in Leverkusen

On their summer trips across Germany, government officials strive not only to give speeches and shake hands, but to engage directly with citizens in conversation. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during her summer tour in North Rhine-Westphalia, also showcased her athletic prowess.

During a visit to TSV Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the Green politician not only spoke with disabled athletes and the owner of a prosthetic manufacturer. She also changed into sportswear and jumped on a trampoline during the site visit.

Baerbock was a competitive athlete before her political career - as a trampoline gymnast. After her visit to Leverkusen, the Minister then continued on to Cologne to the European Space Agency's (ESA) European Astronaut Centre.

