Following a dismal run of form with just one win in six games, relegation-threatened 1. FC Köln find themselves under scrutiny, particularly with regards to their coach. However, Gerhard Struber remains untouchable in this regard. Fan displeasure over the team's poor performance has also been directed at the club's management.

Despite a string of poor results, including a 1-2 home defeat against SC Paderborn, Struber's job security remains unquestioned, according to sports managing director Christian Keller: "He's doing a good job". The loss didn't seem to affect Keller's faith in the coach.

The Cologne fans' frustration was audible in chants of "Keller out" as well as whistles after the game and at halftime. Keller admitted, "I'd rather have the anger directed at me than at our players." Expectations were high given the team's previous successes, but the players have so far failed to meet them.

Struber, after a fluid but ineffective start to the season, adjusted his tactics following a heavy 1-5 defeat at Darmstadt 98. A more defensive approach was implemented against Paderborn, with "smart standing" being the motto. However, this strategy was derailed by Sven Michel's braces (76/80). Defensive lapses and an anaemic attack left the usually potent offense struggling to gain momentum, managing only a single goal despite dominating possession for periods of the game.

Captain Timo Hübers analyzed the team's performance, stating, "We had hardly any ball wins, didn't play quickly forward, and had no transition situations." The lead goal by Jan Thielmann (66) failed to provide any stability, as had been the case in several earlier games: In five of ten league games, Cologne have conceded defeat despite holding a lead at some point. Even this game was accompanied by a cacophony of whistles.

Hübers could understand the fans' "anger", he admitted, but was "at a loss" for an explanation. The former promotion favorite is now struggling, with their position of twelve points after ten games a far cry from their lofty expectations. "We had imagined it differently," he lamented, as the team prepares to host Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal and travel to Hertha BSC, with Struber still in charge.

