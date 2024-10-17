The Juventus player was given a four-year restriction in February, following a provisional ban handed down by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal (NADO Italia) in September the previous year.

NADO Italia announced that testosterone, a substance known for enhancing athletic performance, was discovered in the player's system following Juventus' 3-0 victory over Udinese, with Pogba sitting on the bench as an unused substitute.

"People know me. When they saw it happen, they knew it wasn't intentional. This is the truth. I'm an honest person. I'd say it," the 31-year-old said in an interview with Sky Sports, released on Thursday.

"I'm not a cheater, I'm someone who loves my sport and the game. I don't like to cheat, I like to win fairly. People know that. I'm a bad loser, but I'm not a cheater."

Pogba admitted to unintentionally consuming the substance through a supplement and questioned the length of his ban. According to Reuters, the ban was reduced from four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month, meaning he can return to soccer in March 2025.

"Of course, that means I take responsibility for ingesting the supplement without triple-checking, even though it came from a professional," the World Cup winner said. "If I have to be punished, I'm fine with it, but it should never be four years. I'll accept 12 months."

Pogba, who is contracted to Italian side Juventus until June 2026, considered retiring from the sport following the ban but soon abandoned the idea.

"It crossed my mind. As soon as it did, I dismissed it, I didn't want to think about it," he said, adding that he also hoped to represent France again, or Les Bleus.

"I'd love to be on the pitch, any pitch. First, Juventus – I want to start training with teammates. It's tough training alone, it goes by itself. The main focus is to get back training and fit, to be on the pitch and do what I love."

