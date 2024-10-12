The unsteady but undeniably victorious German national football team embarks on a trial by fire in Bosnia-Herzegovina, their opponents for the competition known as Group A in the Nations League, an event sanctioned by UEFA. The Julian Nagelsmann-led team not only celebrates their success on the field but also hails their undercover ace.

Time seems to have warped upon entering this picturesque location. Ramshackle prefabricated buildings loom behind flowing curves, while concrete residential complexes serve as the setting for this Group A football match. UEFA, the organization renowned for its polished football product, looks on from the backdrop. Nestled in the heart of Zenica, an old mining and steelworker town in Bosnia-Herzegovina, sits the charmingly outdated Bilino Polje stadium. A minaret in the east and a church tower in the west frame the bustling scene. Under the starlit sky on a Friday evening, the German national football team played their game. Despite numerous withdrawals, the roster still boasted stardom, with players from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund in action.

For nearly three decades, the Bosnia-Herzegovina football team has called Bilino Polje home, where they have hosted their matches. Despite the absence of a UEFA-compliant stadium in the capital, Sarajevo, the fans and players have undying affection for this rough-around-the-edges stadium. It's tight, it's loud, and it's raw. Built in the 1970s, the stadium could once accommodate up to 30,000 spectators, though now that number has dwindled to just under 15,000 due to the introduction of seating. Despite the changes, the atmosphere remains electric, welcoming 650 German supporters who have made the journey to Zenica. They mingle with opposing fans, divided only by a thin fence.

A breath of fresh air for the team, this venue provides a stark contrast to the glistening high-quality football arenas where most professional footballers ply their trade. German striker Ermedin Demirovic acknowledged the difference before the game: "Germany is preparing for a completely different brand of football." Venues in Munich, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, and Amsterdam have served as past hosts for the German team. Here, it's worlds apart from the refined football temples that weekend warriors have grown accustomed to in local leagues. The cabins at Bilino Polje persist as a nostalgic throwback to the wooden benches and humble showerheads of yesteryear.

"Number one, number one, number one"

Despite the smaller playing field, the German stars embrace the experience. "It's actually refreshing and beneficial to not always be limited to top-notch stadiums," said head coach Julian Nagelsmann prior to kickoff. Fellow defender Antonio Rüdiger echoed the sentiment. Before joining Real Madrid for its recent 1.17 billion euro stadium renovation, Rüdiger, a former Chelsea FC standout, had graced the rosters of top-tier clubs.

Rüdiger lauded the atmosphere. "Number one, number one, number one. I must express my gratitude to the Bosnian fans. They welcomed me with open arms from the moment I arrived," he said. "The Bosnian brothers and sisters have showered me with affection from the moment I arrived. Simplistically magnificent Bosnia. Thank you!" The dilapidated stadium and elementary cabins hardly bothered him. "Everything was perfect here. I appreciate the stadium, the fans, the circumstances - you simply have to adapt to them."

As the teams prepared to take the field, Rüdiger offered his warm-up shirt to a fan, receiving a thunderous ovation from the home crowd. The audience greeted the German team warmly and remained respectful throughout the game. Team captain Joshua Kimmich was astonished to learn that in his 93 international appearances, he had never experienced the opposing fans cheering him on before and after the match. This surprise added yet another special moment to the experience.

