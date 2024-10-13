Football legend Tom Brady is on the brink of re-entering the NFL scene, now as a team proprietor.

Epic hang-on for Brady: Pro football great Tom Brady is aiming for an NFL return, but this time, not as a player, but as a team proprietor. As per a report, his application has managed to surmount a substantial obstacle.

Legendary QB Tom Brady is apparently on the brink of making a comeback to the NFL - as a team owner. The 46-year-old is reportedly set to gain approval as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL owners' autumn gathering on Tuesday, in Atlanta, according to ESPN, citing league sources.

The NFL's finance committee has scrutinized Brady's proposition and intends to subject it to a ballot amongst the other proprietors, requiring 24 of the 32 league owners to endorse it. Nevertheless, ESPN suggests that this is merely a formality. The committee would not suggest Brady's proposition to the owners for a ballot if it had not already been endorsed.

Brady, collaborating with businessman Tom Wagner, proposes to purchase around ten percent of the Raiders from proprietor Mark Davis through the arrangement. An agreement on the deal has been in effect since May 2023, with Brady having upgraded his initial offer.

However, the approaching transaction has sparked some controversy. Considering Brady's multimillion-dollar analyst function for Fox Sports (having secured a ten-year contract worth 375 million euros), potential conflicts of interest could arise. For instance, if the Raiders deal goes ahead, Brady would be precluded from publicly criticizing referees. ESPN recently reported on a league document sent to clubs embraced as "Brady - Broadcast Restrictions."

Brady is commonly recognized as the "GOAT" (Greatest of all time/Greatest ever) in the NFL. He featured in the league for 23 seasons, starting from 2000, and clinched the Super Bowl seven times. He won six of his rings with the New England Patriots and the seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before calling it quits after the 2022 season.

The news of Tom Brady potentially becoming a minority owner of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders is making waves, given his illustrious career as a player. If approved by the NFL owners, Brady will join the Raiders' ownership group, adding another significant chapter to his NFL journey.

Read also: