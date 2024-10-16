Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsSports

Football legend Tom Brady is granted permission to invest in an NFL franchise

Worry over Television employment opportunities

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
Potentially, Tom Brady holds a share in the Las Vegas Raiders team.
Potentially, Tom Brady holds a share in the Las Vegas Raiders team.

Football legend Tom Brady is granted permission to invest in an NFL franchise

The most accomplished NFL player ever, Tom Brady, recently expanded his resume to include TV expert and co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday (local time), Brady was granted approval by other team owners to invest in a 5% share of the Raiders. This arrangement, which was previously agreed upon with team owner Mark Davis, came with some stipulations.

Brady, in his role as a TV analyst for Fox, had generated some concerns. In response, he's been kept away from team-related operations since the start of the season. This includes skipping production meetings, being barred from visiting other teams' facilities, and steering clear of interactions with their coaches and players. He's still allowed to provide commentary on Raiders games, but must refrain from criticizing referees, a rule that applies to all team owners within the league. If Brady, aged 47, decides to make another comeback to the NFL, he'll need to sell his Raiders stake.

Previous sports investments

Brady's diversified portfolio already includes a co-ownership share in the Women's National Basketball Association's Las Vegas Aces, and a stake in Birmingham City, an English third-tier football club. The Raiders, who clinched their last Super Bowl victory in 1983, and lost their most recent playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, have struggled this season with a 2-4 record. On Tuesday, they released their star receiver Davante Adams, who is now with the New York Jets.

Brady's involvement in sports extends beyond football, as he also co-owns a share in the Women's National Basketball Association's Las Vegas Aces and has a stake in Birmingham City, an English football club. Despite his limited involvement with the Raiders due to his TV analyst role, the team's performance this season has been lacking, with a 2-4 record.

Read also:

Comments

Related

SC Magdeburg Suffers Another Severe Setback
Sport

SC Magdeburg Suffers Another Severe Setback

SC Magdeburg Suffers Another Severe Setback SC Magdeburg struggles to keep pace: The German handball titans suffer an unexpected loss in the Champions League, causing them to scramble for progression. Following a triumphant display, the German handball champions, SC Magdeburg, were brutally brought back down to earth. In the Champions

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public