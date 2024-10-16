Football legend Tom Brady is granted permission to invest in an NFL franchise

The most accomplished NFL player ever, Tom Brady, recently expanded his resume to include TV expert and co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday (local time), Brady was granted approval by other team owners to invest in a 5% share of the Raiders. This arrangement, which was previously agreed upon with team owner Mark Davis, came with some stipulations.

Brady, in his role as a TV analyst for Fox, had generated some concerns. In response, he's been kept away from team-related operations since the start of the season. This includes skipping production meetings, being barred from visiting other teams' facilities, and steering clear of interactions with their coaches and players. He's still allowed to provide commentary on Raiders games, but must refrain from criticizing referees, a rule that applies to all team owners within the league. If Brady, aged 47, decides to make another comeback to the NFL, he'll need to sell his Raiders stake.

Previous sports investments

Brady's diversified portfolio already includes a co-ownership share in the Women's National Basketball Association's Las Vegas Aces, and a stake in Birmingham City, an English third-tier football club. The Raiders, who clinched their last Super Bowl victory in 1983, and lost their most recent playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, have struggled this season with a 2-4 record. On Tuesday, they released their star receiver Davante Adams, who is now with the New York Jets.

