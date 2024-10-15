A 23-year-old individual followed in the footsteps of his dad Paolo and granddad Cesare by wearing the iconic blue shirt, entering the field as a sub in the 74th minute.

In the audience, watching this event unfold, was his dad, a legendary defensive player who had a stunning career with AC Milan, earning seven Scudettos and five European Cups. Paolo Maldini represented Italy 126 times, placing him third on the list of Italy's most capped players.

His grandfather, Cesare Maldini, also had a distinguished career and played for Italy 14 times. His last appearance on the Italian team was over six decades ago.

Following the game, the young man expressed his delight at getting a chance to play and at his parents being present, stating that he would chat with them when he returned home.

This was a unique occasion in Italian soccer history, as it marked the first time that three generations of the same family had played for Italy—a four-time World Cup champion, according to Opta.

Contrasting his father's defensive role, the youngest Maldini plays as an attacking midfielder. This season, he has made a strong impact in Serie A with Monza.

Italy had already built up a 3-1 lead when the young man entered the game in the second half. Mateo Retegui and Giovanni di Lorenzo scored two early goals for Italy, but Mohammad Abu Fani then halved the deficit.

Subsequent strikes from Davide Frattesi and di Lorenzo secured the win, ensuring that Italy remained at the top of Group A2.

France triumphs in thrilling style

During the evening of Nations League fixtures, France emerged triumphant over Belgium in a closely contested match.

Belgium had an opportunity to take an early lead when Tielemans, their midfielder, missed a penalty, chipping it over the bar after Saliba, a French player, had fouled Loïs Openda in the box.

France seized upon Belgium's miss, taking the lead through a penalty of their own, following a handball by Faes, the Belgium player. Kolo Muani successfully converted from the spot.

However, Openda evened the score for Belgium before halftime. Despite being initially disallowed for offside, the decision was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Both teams had opportunities to take the lead but it was Kolo Muani who netted again in the 62nd minute, becoming the deciding factor in the match.

France was forced to put in extra effort after Tchouaméni was sent off following a second yellow card with 14 minutes remaining.

The victory kept France in second place in Group A2, just one point behind Italy.

Meanwhile, Germany triumphed over the Netherlands 1-0 in another exciting encounter between two strong European teams.

Leweling scored the game's solitary goal with a powerful finish in the second half, as the Dutch struggled to create chances.

Germany now leads Group A3 by five points after securing their place in the quarterfinals.

Turkish prodigy shines brightly

Güler, a talented 19-year-old from Turkey, continued his meteoric rise in the world of soccer with a standout performance against Iceland.

His team emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter on Monday, with Güler scoring a late goal to help secure the win.

Óskarsson had given Iceland the early lead but Turkey turned the tide in the second half, scoring twice in quick succession through Kahveci and Çalhanoğlu.

Iceland responded by tying the score in the 83rd minute through Guðjohnsen. This set the stage for a tense finale.

Capitalizing on the goalkeeper's mistake, Güler restored his team's lead in the 88th minute, and Aktürkoğlu sealed the victory with a goal in stoppage time.

Turkey now tops Group B4, two points ahead of Wales in second place.

After the thrilling match against Iceland, Gueler expressed his joy at scoring the winning goal, mentioning how football has become his passion and dream since he was a child. His love for the sport, much like his desire to play for Turkey, stemmed from watching his father, a former professional player.

Gueler's teammate Cälhanoglu, likewise passionate about the sport, praised Gueler's performance, saying it was a testament to his dedication and talent, reminding everyone that football is a sport that unites generations and allows young talents to shine just like their predecessors.

