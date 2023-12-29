Poison emergency call - Food supplements mistaken for sweets

The Poison Information Center in Erfurt has urged caution with food supplements in the form of fruit gums. Dagmar Prasa, head of the Poison Information Center in Erfurt, told the German Press Agency that there is a risk of children mistaking gummy bears for normal sweets and then snacking on them in large quantities. Such preparations should therefore always be kept out of the reach of children. A single overdose of these multivitamin preparations is not a major problem. "It becomes dangerous when it happens on a daily basis."

Intoxicating little bears

Numerous food supplements are sold in shops and on the internet as multivitamin supplements especially for children, for example in the form of gummy bears. However, there are also fruit gums that are sold for adults with active ingredients such as sleep-inducing melatonin or even psychoactive substances such as hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). This is a semi-synthetic derivative obtained from the main active ingredient of cannabis.

This year, the Poison Control Center recorded ten cases in which children had consumed excessive amounts of food supplements - including, for the first time, inquiries about the consumption of fruit gums containing HHC and melatonin. In previous years, according to Prasa, there were only one or two cases of children confusing dietary supplements with sweets.

According to the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, HHC is offered as a "legal substitute" for cannabis, as it is not currently subject to the German Narcotics Act. The scientific data on HHC is still insufficient. The health effects of ingesting too much - even accidentally by children - cannot yet be assessed with certainty. However, according to the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, the occurrence of serious poisoning due to the risk of confusion with food must be taken into consideration.

More consultation cases

The poison information center in Erfurt is operated jointly by the federal states of Thuringia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. It is most frequently contacted about the risk of poisoning in the home (almost 85 percent of cases). According to head Prasa, the nine doctors and pharmacists advised around 28,200 callers this year, 5.2 percent more than in the previous year. More than one in three cases involved children of baby to pre-school age who had possibly poisoned themselves.

From August to October, the experts were also consulted in six cases in which children and young people had taken the "Hot Chip Challenge". According to Prasa, they had complained of nausea, stomach pain and a burning sensation in the mouth and throat after eating the extremely spicy tortilla chips. The "hot chips" were a phenomenon on the internet in particular due to their spiciness, which spread through videos on social media. The product, which has since been recalled, was advertised as a "challenge for the bravest".

Poison Information Center

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de