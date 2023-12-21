Table of contents

These are the ingredients (for 24 pieces)

How to prepare the dish

Christmas recipe - Food blogger Sally Özcan: "I baked these nut corners as a child"

Sally Özcan has been successfully posting her cooking and baking videos on social media for twelve years. She now runs "Sallycon Valley", a company in which she employs more than 140 people. In the stern podcast"Die Boss - Macht ist weiblich", she talks about her journey from primary school teacher to creator and entrepreneur. She talks to multi-supervisory board member Simone Menne about why you sometimes have to be brave and do the opposite of what everyone expects.

For Christmas, she shared her Nussecken recipe with stern . "I always baked these nut corners as a child. For me, the recipe, which I got from my neighbor, is a great memory of my childhood."

The nut corners are made with hazelnuts and coconut flakes. "But you can also use other nuts or pistachios, for example, if you like," says Sally Özcan. "Cut into small pieces, they also fit perfectly on a cookie plate. But they also taste delicious all year round."

These are the ingredients (for 24 pieces)

Dough

300 grams of flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

125 grams butter

2 eggs

100 grams of sugar

Nut topping

200 grams butter

200 grams of sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

70 grams of water

200 grams hazelnuts (ground)

200 grams shredded coconut

To finish

150 grams apricot jam

200 grams dark chocolate coating

How to prepare the dish

Allow about 40 minutes preparation time and 30 minutes baking time.

Dough

Quickly knead all the ingredients into a firm dough. Press it onto a plate and place it in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Nut topping

Bring the butter, sugar, vanilla extract and water to the boil briefly in a pan until all the ingredients have combined. Now add the hazelnuts and grated coconut and stir them in. Remove the mixture from the heat and leave to cool briefly.

Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 170°C top/bottom heat.

Bake the nut corners

Roll out the dough flat in the baking frame. Prick it several times with a fork and spread with the apricot jam. Spread the nut mixture on top and smooth down. Bake the nut corner slab in the preheated oven for around 25 to 30 minutes. It should be golden brown. Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely. Remove the baking frame with a pastry cutter and cut the slab into 24 large nut wedges or smaller triangles as desired - they will fit perfectly on a cookie plate.

Finish the nut corners

Finely chop the chocolate coating and melt two thirds of it over a hot, but no longer boiling, bain-marie. Remove the couverture from the bain-marie and stir in the remaining couverture. This will cool it down to around 30°C and prevent it from turning gray after cooling. Dip the long sides of the triangles into the chocolate coating or spread them onto the plate with a brush. They will keep for several weeks in an airtight container. Have fun making them, Sally!

Source: Sally'sWorld

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de