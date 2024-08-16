- Following their public announcement, Ralf and Cora Schumacher find themselves in an embrace.

Cora Schumacher shared her feelings about not being informed prior to her ex-husband Ralf's public announcement of his homosexuality. She expressed, "I wish Ralf had spoken to me or at least shared his feelings with me. It would've felt like a token of respect. Instead, I discovered through the media." In a recent interview, she stated. The 49-year-old later confirmed his sexuality and revealed his relationship with partner Etienne.

Following Cora's interview, Ralf clarified his stance on Instagram. He stated, "Given all the back and forth, I want to clarify that Cora congratulated us in September 2023, believing we had tied the knot. She was thrilled about it." He chose not to respond to her criticism that he should've informed her earlier. He concluded his post, "We both just want some privacy."

Cora described the situation as a "backstab"

Ralf Schumacher, the younger brother of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, was also a successful racing driver. He was in a marriage with Cora Schumacher, but the couple has been separated for quite some time.

In an interview with "Der Spiegel", Cora expressed her sadness. She stated, "It was a backstab that Ralf didn't communicate with me before his reveal." The 47-year-old expressed her feelings.

