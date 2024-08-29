- Following the Vuskovic incident, HSV ponders: "Could Mario maintain his position?"

Steffen Baumgart was at a loss for words. The affirmative doping ban given to footballer Mario Vuskovic has had a significant impact on Hamburger SV and its manager. "It's challenging for me to communicate and find the right words here," said the 52-year-old. "Naturally, it influences everyone," he added.

On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) made a decision in Vuskovic's case. The sports judges upheld the appeals of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and extended Vuskovic's punishment to four years. The central defender will serve the ban until the autumn of 2026.

HSV continues to stand by Vuskovic

The encounter against promoted Preußen Münster on Saturday (13:00 CET/Sky) has taken a back seat for HSV. The club is focused on delivering the message: Their support for Vuskovic remains unwavering. "We won't abandon Mario," said sports director Stefan Kuntz in an interview with the club. "At heart, it's about the young man," confirmed coach Baumgart.

However, their support may be put to the test. A recent report by the "Hamburger Abendblatt" suggested that HSV could terminate Vuskovic's contract. The reason is a so-called wealth management obligation. The club could potentially incriminate itself by continuing to pay Vuskovic's salary, as he is not fulfilling his actual role. Additionally, the club could examine potential claims for damages against Vuskovic.

Board member Huwer: "Complicated situation"

Finance board member Eric Huwer stated in the interview that hasty decisions should not be made in such a complex situation. "We must acknowledge that Mario's appeal to the CAS was unsuccessful, and the possibility of further legal action is highly limited."

Initially, the club plans to wait for a review of the verdict by Vuskovic's lawyers before making a decision on the next steps. "Mario was, is, and remains a vital part of our HSV family," Huwer clarified.

Vuskovic, who was suspended by the DFB sports court last year for two years for using the blood doping agent EPO with retroactive effect from November 15, 2022, expressed his views on social media following the verdict. He once again asserted his innocence. "It seems like we live in a world where reality and justice no longer matter," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I haven't done anything wrong, and I won't stop fighting until I've proven my innocence," he stated.

The club has maintained contact with the defender since his suspension. Repeated displays of solidarity have been shown from the club and teammates.

Sports director Stefan Kuntz broke the unfortunate news to the HSV pros on Tuesday. "The players were as shocked as we were, the mood dropped to zero in an instant," said Kuntz in the club interview.

Baumgart described the following days as an "emotional rollercoaster." Kuntz hopes for a "motivational boost" for the team despite the tense atmosphere leading up to the game against Münster.

In recent years, the central defender position has often been a weak point for HSV. It remains to be seen whether the club, which had anticipated an acquittal and wanted to keep a position in the squad open for Vuskovic, will introduce a new signing in that position before the transfer deadline on Friday. Baumgart confirmed his intention to bring in another player: "It's simple to envision that we're considering that position," said the coach.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeals of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), extending Mario Vuskovic's doping ban to four years. Despite this, HSV continues to stand by Vuskovic, with sports director Stefan Kuntz and coach Steffen Baumgart expressing their unwavering support for the central defender.

Read also: