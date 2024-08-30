- Following the stroller incident, the investigation for the culprit and the mother persists

After the incident on a bus in Mainz on Tuesday, where a baby was reportedly assaulted, the authorities are still on the hunt for the perpetrator. Moreover, they're also looking for the baby's mother, as mentioned by a police spokesperson over the weekend. The investigation continues to rely heavily on eyewitness accounts to piece together the sequence of events and find the prime suspect. Described as an unusually-groomed man with grey hair and a beard, he was distinct due to his disheveled appearance and noticeable body odor. However, the analysis of the video evidence didn't provide any additional details.

According to a bystander's account, a man is said to have attacked a baby in its stroller on Tuesday. At first, the police were uncertain about the baby's condition and the extent of the harm.

The baby's mother pleaded for information, stating, "Baby, please, share anything you might have seen." The authorities are also urging any potential witnesses who haven't come forward yet to step up and help in the investigation.

