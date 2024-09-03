Following the strike on Poltava, Zelensky encourages the deployment of extended-range weaponry

Following the lethal Russian rocket assault on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr seeks authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian attacks will be rendered futile if we can decimate the launch sites of the aggressors and their military airfields and logistics," Zelensky stated in his daily video address. According to him, the death toll in Poltava has escalated to 51, and the injured figure now stands at 271. More individuals are still trapped beneath the debris.

22:06 Zelensky dismisses senior officialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Rostislav Shurma, the deputy chief of the presidential office, as per a decree published on the president's website. Additionally, Olha Stefanishyna, who served as the deputy prime minister and minister for European integration, announced her resignation. Numerous other ministers have already stepped down. President Volodymyr Zelensky explained that these changes aim to intensify the government. "The autumn will be pivotal. Our state institutions must be restructured in such a manner that Ukraine can achieve all the results it necessitates."

21:42 ntv reporter in Poltava: "Locals speak of a horrifying moment"Ukraine has reported one of the heaviest air strikes of the war, resulting in countless casualties and injuries. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is on the scene and describes the "highly tense situation" and the locals' experiences during the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine accuses Russia of executing prisoners of warThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of killing more prisoners of war. Investigations have been launched into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region. The Ukrainians exited a bunker with their hands raised, only to be shot in the back by the occupiers soon after, as per the agency's report, which cites circulating internet videos.

20:50 Trump presents Ukraine war termination planRepublican US presidential candidate Donald Trump claims to have a plan to "guaranteed" end the war in Ukraine, but can only reveal it if he wins the presidential election on November 5. The 78-year-old right-wing populist revealed this in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman. "If I win, I'll negotiate a deal as the elected president, guaranteed," Trump said. "This war should have never happened." He has a "very demanding plan" on how Ukraine and Russia could cease their war, "and I have an idea - perhaps not a plan, but an idea - for China." However, he cannot reveal these plans now, "since if I disclose these plans, I won't be able to implement them, and they will fail." Trump, who has expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin many times, has boasted before that he could end the Ukraine-Russia war "in 24 hours," without ever explaining how.

20:35 Poland strengthens its militaryPoland has announced new military procurement contracts valued at several hundred million euros. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz informed journalists that the Polish government will sign contracts worth "approximately two billion Zloty" (around 470 million euros). On Wednesday, Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the signing of a "massive contract worth almost 1.1 billion Zloty with a Spanish company," reportedly for airport surveillance systems. Details were not provided. On Tuesday, three other military logistics and communication contracts were signed, the minister said. Poland has significantly increased its military spending since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

20:01 Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "once again close to blackout"Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has expressed concern over the potential disaster at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. Grossi, speaking in Kyiv before traveling to the plant, which has been occupied by Russia since the start of the war, stated that the situation is highly volatile after further fighting in the area. "The plant is once again close to a blackout. We've been concerned about this before. A power outage means no power, no cooling. No cooling, then you might have a disaster." According to Ukraine's state nuclear operator Enerhoatom, Russian shelling on Monday damaged the power supply to the plant. If a second power line is also damaged, it could lead to an emergency situation.

19:27 Russian strike on Poltava kills military personnelA Russian missile strike on a military facility in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava has reportedly killed military personnel, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. An investigation is underway to determine if sufficient precautions were taken to protect the personnel, and measures will be taken to bolster the security of military facilities. The strike on Poltava was the deadliest single attack by Russia on Ukrainian targets this year, with at least 50 people killed and 271 injured, according to Ukrainian reports.

19:03 Russia Amps Up School Propaganda Experts predict a notable surge in state brainwashing of kids as Russia commences its new academic year. The percentage of classes that can be categorized as "pro-Kremlin propaganda" is estimated to climb to approximately 1,300 hours this year, as per opposition-aligned Russian journalism platform "Agentstvo." Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly urged schools to instill patriotism in children as early and intensively as possible. Intellectual development is not encouraged. According to "Agentstvo," the platform has calculated the total hours dedicated to promoting the Kremlin's views on various subjects, including history, the Ukraine war, and traditional family and social values. The proportion of these hours in the curriculum can differ by grade, but around 1,300 of the 11,000 school hours may be allocated for propagandistic purposes, the platform stated.

18:14 Ukrenergo Head Fired The head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo has been terminated. The supervisory board of the state-owned company voted for his dismissal on Monday, as announced by the board chairman, Volodymyr Kudryzkyj, on Facebook. Reports suggest that the main reason for his dismissal was his failure to defend the Ukrainian power grid from Russian attacks. Kudryzkyj challenges this claim and highlights protective measures he has put in place. He alleges that he has become a target of a media campaign to discredit the company, with the masterminds behind it attempting to seize control of Ukrenergo. Kudryzkyj does notname specific individuals.

17:39 Ukrainian Cabinet Ministers Resign Several members of the Ukrainian government have retired. Among them is the Minister of Strategic Industries, Olexander Kamyshyn, who was responsible for domestic weapons production during the conflict with Russia. Kamyshyn declared that he will remain in the defense sector, but in a different capacity. According to the parliamentary chairman, the Minister of Justice, Denys Maliuska, and the Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilets, have also departed.

17:18 Casualties Rise in Poltava A Russian missile strike hits the Poltava region. According to Ukrainian reports, at least 47 individuals have been killed. Two missiles destroyed a building in the regional capital Poltava that was used by the Military Institute of Communications, as per a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj on Telegram. Over 200 people were wounded.

17:04 Scholz Meets Freed Kremlin Critic Kara-Mursa German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Mursa, who was released from Russian captivity, in Berlin. "I respect the strength and courage of Vladimir Kara-Mursa and his unwavering commitment to a democratic future for Russia," the SPD politician wrote on the X platform. "We facilitated his release through the prisoner exchange in August, and today we had the opportunity to have an in-depth discussion." Kara-Mursa is one of over 20 detainees who were freed in early August in an unprecedented prisoner exchange between Russia and various Western countries.

16:16 Russia Prepares for Kerch Bridge Attack According to British intelligence, Russia anticipates another attack on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the occupied Crimea. Russia has deployed barriers made of floating and sunken barges, laid sea mines, and erected smoke generators to obstruct the view of the bridge. The number of air defense systems has also increased. In addition, a structure is being constructed parallel to the bridge. It could be a supplemental single-lane bridge or perhaps a barrier to safeguard against the explosive warheads of Ukrainian seaborne drones.

15:52 Ukraine Introduces New Armored Personnel Carrier The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has unveiled a new armored personnel carrier (APC) for the use of Ukrainian forces. Known as the "Khorunzhyi" - which means "Standard Bearer" and denoted a military rank in Cossack armies - this APC has been in development for some time, with a single prototype spotted at the front line in February last year. This announcement is anticipated to bring about the production of many more such vehicles - a much-needed and domestically produced reinforcement for the Ukrainian forces' equipment requirements.

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania Condemn Mongolia for Putin Visit Estonia and Lithuania have condemned Mongolia for welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The Mongolian government's decision to honor him instead of detaining him considerably weakens the International Criminal Court and the global legal system," stated Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn. "Mongolia had the chance to contribute to ending the Russian war in Ukraine and chose not to," he added. His Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis called it "unacceptable" that the Mongolian government ignored the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin. "This is yet another instance of the system based on international law being compromised," he said, as reported by the BNS agency in Vilnius.

14:57 Trial Begins for French Individual Suspected of Breaking Russian LawA French staff member of a Swiss non-profitable association was put on trial in Moscow yesterday, accused of violating Russia's "foreign agents" law. At the commencement of the trial against Laurent Vinatier, the court determined that the suspect must stay in custody at least until February next year. Vinatier served as a Russia and former Soviet Union expert for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), an association specializing in conflict mediation, and was arrested in Moscow in June. The organization asserts that its objective is to "prevention and resolution of armed conflicts worldwide through mediation and discreet diplomacy".

14:19 Germany to Offer Ukraine Additional IRIS-T SystemsGermany is planning to provide Ukraine with six more IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, as reported by security sources. The country's government also intends to purchase six more of these systems for the German military, it was disclosed.

13:55 Media: Russian Mi-8 Helicopter Mistake Leads to Second CrashRussian media reported another incident involving a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. According to Alexey Tsydenov on Telegram, the helicopter had a hard landing 85 kilometers from the city of Irkutsk, leaving two individuals with minor injuries. Search and rescue operations are underway, with six people onboard. The helicopter was initially reported missing after contact was lost at the border between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, as reported by the Ria Novosti news agency.

13:30 Ukraine Faces Highest Casualties from Russian AttackIn a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, 41 individuals have lost their lives, as per President Volodymyr Zelensky. More than 180 individuals are injured, he reported. The strike targeted the area of a school and a neighboring hospital. A portion of the Institute of Communications building was also damaged. "According to the available information, the enemy used two ballistic missiles," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated. "The time between the alert and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so brief that they caught people in the air-raid shelter during evacuation." It was reported that more people are trapped under the debris. Rescue teams managed to save 25 individuals - eleven of them were extracted from the debris.

13:08 US Approaching Agreement for Long-Range Missile Provision to UkraineInsiders suggest that the US is nearing an agreement to supply Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles capable of reaching Russian territory at depth. However, the authorities in Kyiv would still have to wait several months for these missiles, as the US needs to address technical issues prior to delivery, several US insiders revealed. The announcement is expected in the fall. The munitions under consideration are Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), conventional air-launched cruise missiles with medium to long-range capabilities. These missiles can be launched from aircraft at ground targets. The deployment of JASSMs to Ukraine could enhance its strategic capabilities and provide it with an edge over Russia.

12:39 Russia Accuses Prominent Physicist of High TreasonA Moscow court has handed down a 15-year prison sentence to a prominent physicist after finding him guilty of "high treason." It marks the latest imprisonment of an individual accused of revealing state secrets. The 57-year-old played a role in the development of Russian hypersonic missiles, as reported by Russian news agencies. Two of his colleagues were also apprehended on suspicion of treason. The trio from the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is one of several scientists charged with treason in recent years due to their work on this technology. The 57-year-old was detained in August 2022. The men are "facing severe accusations," according to security sources.

12:06 Russia-India Trade Relations StrengthenRussia's trade relations with India nearly doubled last year, Anatoly Popow, deputy chairman of the board of the Russian Sberbank, informed Reuters news agency. Trade between the two countries reached approximately $65 billion in 2023. The primary reason for this surge is that India has become a significant importer of Russian oil following Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. "In 2022, Russian companies demonstrated a strong interest in the Indian market as this market serves as an alternative," Popow said. "Today, we are also planning to open rupee accounts for Russian clients. We do not rule out that the rupee may not only function as a payment method but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank handles payments for up to 70% of all Russian exports to India.

11:42 Putin Invites Mongolia to BRICS SummitRussian President Vladimir Putin met with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Khürelsük at the start of his visit to Mongolia and invited him to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We are looking forward to your attendance," Putin told Russian media during their meeting in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. The group of major emerging economies, spearheaded by Russia and China, will convene at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan republic. Putin expressed his desire to discuss economic cooperation during his visit to Mongolia. The proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which Russia wishes to construct to China and would pass through Mongolia, is likely to be a topic of discussion during Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar.

11:15 Russia Bolsters Air Defense in Belgorod

Russia has reinforced its air defense systems in the Belgorod region, as per the country's defense ministry. This region has been under frequent attacks from Ukraine for some time now.

10:57 Ukraine: Russia strikes at railway facilities

Railway infrastructure was targeted by Russia in certain areas of Ukraine throughout the night, as per Ukrainian sources. The northern Sumy region and Dnipropetrovsk in central-eastern Ukraine were affected, according to the state railway company.

10:28 Report: Ukrainian troops face potential encirclement in Pokrovsk

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region are on the brink of being surrounded by Russian forces, as suggested by Forbes. Russian troops are reportedly advancing towards Pokrovsk, bypassing Ukrainian troops defending the area between the village of Memryk and the Vovcha River. If the 25th Airborne Brigade and its German-produced Marder combat vehicles fail to hold back the enemy near Ukrainsk, an encirclement could occur. Parts of at least four Ukrainian brigades are potentially at risk of being surrounded south of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces may already be retreating, with the Conflict Intelligence Team advising them to vacate the area before Russian forces cut off both supply and retreat routes. The withdrawal could hand over roughly 30 square miles to the Russians, but it could also save entire Ukrainian battalions at a crucial moment.

10:02 ISW: Russia recaptures lost positions in Kursk

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russian forces have recently reclaimed positions in Kursk that they had previously lost. They have taken up positions near the village of Olgovka, with the ISW suggesting that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from Olgovka. A Russian military blogger also claims that Ukrainian troops have made minor advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha) and that Russian forces had abandoned their positions within these settlements to avoid encirclement. Ukrainian attacks on Russian ponton bridges over the Seim River in the Glushkovo region continue.

09:30 Mongolia Won't Arrest Putin Due to Geopolitical PressuresDespite an international arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, he was greeted with honor guards in Mongolia. According to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, Mongolia's decision not to arrest Putin is not solely due to its geographical position between Russia and China, but also because of complex geopolitical pressures.

09:00 Ukrainian Power Grid Head Fired for Failure to Protect FacilitiesThe head of Ukrainian state-owned power grid operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, has reportedly been fired. The reason given is his inability to protect energy facilities during intensified Russian attacks, as per Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne, citing company sources. The Ukrenergo supervisory board voted four to two in favor of Kudrytskyi's dismissal over his alleged failure to implement previous decisions of the supreme commander and insufficient protection of Ukrenergo facilities. Kudrytskyi is also under corruption investigation.

08:22 Ukraine: Hundreds of Military Draft Evasion Networks DiscoveredSince the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have discovered more than 570 criminal networks aiding individuals in evading military service, according to Andrii Demtschenko, spokesperson for the state border service. These organizations help Ukrainian men escape abroad and provide fake medical certificates to claim they are unfit for military service, charging between $7,000 to $10,000 for their services. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are generally prohibited from leaving the country as they could be called for military service. In 2024, law enforcement agencies uncovered more than 200 criminal networks.

07:50 Russian Ex-Oligarch: Russians View Kherson Offensive as CatastropheRussian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian public's response to the Ukrainian advance in Kherson "unusual." He stated in an interview with "Tagesspiegel" that Russians do not perceive the Ukrainian advance as an attack by an enemy, but rather as a "natural disaster." People are unhappy with how the government is handling it, leading to a decline in Putin's approval ratings.

07:22 Ukraine: Eight-Year-Old Killed in Russian Attack on ZaporizhzhiaA Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine resulted in the death of an eight-year-old boy last night, according to Ukrainian reports. The attack occurred around 11 pm, claiming two lives. A 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were also injured; the girl is now in intensive care. A city building was partially destroyed, leading to damage to neighboring structures.

06:58 Researchers suggest Potential Launch Site for Putin's Alleged Nuclear-Powered "Superweapon"Two American researchers claim to have pinpointed the plausible setting for the 9M370 "Burevestnik" missile's launch in Russia. Praised by President Vladimir Putin as "invincible" and nicknamed a "superweapon," this nuclear-powered cruise missile, also known as SSC-X-9 "Skyfall" in NATO, is said to have the capability to bypass American missile defense. According to Putin, this weapon could elude American defense systems. Utilizing images recorded by a satellite firm, these two researchers identified a construction project adjacent to a nuclear warhead storage facility, as per Reuters' reports. This facility, around 475 kilometers north of Moscow, is speculated to serve as the launch point for the secretive missile. The researchers detected nine under-construction launch pads. The report mentions that the location is intended for a substantial, stationary rocket system, and the only significant, stationary rocket system being developed is Skyfall at the moment. Neither the Russian Ministry of Defense nor the embassy in Washington responded to a request for comment.

06:30 Moscow Oil Refinery Partially Halts Operations after Alleged Drone AttackThe Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft has partially halted operations after a fire ignited by an alleged Ukrainian drone strike, as reported by Reuters, citing unnamed sources. The Euro+ unit, representing approximately 50% of the refinery's capacity, has been shut down. Operations are expected to resume within five to six days following repairs. Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. However, the impact of the facility's damage on refining capacity remains unclear.

05:58 Criticism from Former Russian Oligarch: Western Actions Strengthen Putin's PowerRussian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky voices his disapproval of how Western governments manage Russia. The West is making a series of strategic errors that are prolonging Putin's tenure, he told "Tagesspiegel." "The West must declare war against the decision-makers," Khodorkovsky said, who founded the banned opposition group "Open Russia Foundation." It's incorrect to regard Russia as an enemy and to equate decision-makers with the general population. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Khodorkovsky said: "If the West had responded in the same manner at the start of the comprehensive war in February 2022 as it does today, the war would be over already."

04:13 Zelensky Warns against Retaking Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kyiv. This will happen after Rafael Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Zelensky says in a social media video post. At present, it's not feasible for Ukraine to regain control of the plant during this stage of the war. "At this moment, I can't see such possibilities on the battlefield, and the ones that are likely are dangerous," Zelensky says. Grossi had previously tweeted that he was headed to the plant to "maintain our assistance and prevent a nuclear disaster." The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under Russian control since the start of the 2022 invasion. Both sides accuse each other of assaults on the facility.

02:27 Casualty in Dnipro as a Result of Russian Rocket AttackAt least one individual is reported dead and three others injured in a Russian rocket strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, as per the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, via Telegram. Several residential structures in a city district were harmed in the attack. The information is unverified.

23:55 Zelensky Discusses Long-Range Weapons with Dutch Prime Minister, Mentioning GermanyNear the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again calls for long-range weapons in Saporischschja during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The resources required for striking targets in Russia's interior and for delivering these missiles are what Zelensky emphasizes, as well as new air defense systems of the Patriot type, further expansion of the fleet with fighter jets of the F-16 type, and more ammunition and equipment. Zelensky touched upon additional sanctions against Russia. He expressed hope for the approval of long-range weapons and named the USA, UK, France, and Germany as potential providers. Kyiv views the situation today with increased optimism. No additional details were divulged.

22:13 Ukraine Castigates Mongolia for Welcoming Putin and Evading War Crimes ChargesUkraine condemns the Mongolian government for receiving Russian President Vladimir Putin and demands consequences. Mongolia has assisted Putin, who is wanted for war crimes in Ukraine, in evading the legal system, said spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tychyj, in Kyiv. This makes Mongolia a partner in Putin's "war crimes." Putin arrived in the country today. "We will collaborate with our partners to guarantee that these actions have consequences for Ulan Bator," Tychyj said. "The Mongolian government's failure to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin is a significant setback to the ICC and the international criminal justice system," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said.

21:59 International arrest warrant disregarded, Putin welcomed with military honors in MongoliaRussian leader Vladimir Putin was welcomed in Mongolia irrespective of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Ukrainian administration announced later in the night their intentions to collaborate with their allies to impose retaliations on Mongolia. The ICC had issued the warrant alleging Putin's involvement in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine starting from February 2022. Calls for its enforcement come from Ukraine, Western world, and human rights advocates. Upon arriving at Ulan Bator airport, Putin was greeted by a military honor guard. His visit aimed to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian forces over Japan. A scheduled meeting between Putin and Mongolian President Uchnaa Khurelsukh is forthcoming.

21:48 Breaking News: Ukraine utilizes 'Palianytsia' drone for initial attack on Crimean target

The Ukrainian army is reported to have utilized the homegrown rocket drone "Palianytsia" in an attack against a military objective in the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula for the first time in August, according to Ukrainian newspaper "Ukrainska Prawda". The drone's name is deliberately chosen: "Palianytsia" is a challenging Ukrainian term for Russians to pronounce. Since the onset of the extensive Russian invasion, Ukrainians have employed this name to refer to Russian military personnel or infiltrators.

You can review all the previous updates here.)

In light of the political changes in Ukraine, the European Union might express its concerns over the dismissal of Rostislav Shurma and Olha Stefanishyna, as they held key positions in the Ukrainian government.

Additionally, the European Union could offer its support in strengthening Ukraine's military and security following Russia's attacks on Ukrainian territories, such as the strike on Poltava, which resulted in heavy casualties. The European Union might propose providing Ukraine with advanced military equipment or training to increase its defense capabilities.

Read also: