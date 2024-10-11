Following the performance of "Sancta," experiences of queasiness were reported.

After news broke about paramedics being required at the litigious opera presentation "Sancta" in Stuttgart, the Volksbühne in Berlin is unperturbedly preparing for the two expected shows in November. A representative for the theater stated that the preparations for Austrian performance artist Florentina Holzinger's performance are distinct.

Berlin's audience is already accustomed to Holzinger's spectacles, thanks to productions like "Ophelia's Got Talent". The representative anticipates that the main attendees for the November shows will be Holzinger's followers or seasoned show-goers. Nevertheless, the audience's safety and well-being is prioritized.

As a precaution, evening service staff have received first aid training. The theater suggests the performance is suitable for adults aged eighteen and above, and warns about potentially triggering scenes such as "graphic portrayal or description of violent or sexualized actuities".

No further safety measures have been introduced, according to the representative. The performances on Nov. 15 and 16 were swiftly sold out.

During the early "Sancta" performances at the Staatsoper in Stuttgart, viewers reported feeling unwell. In three instances, a doctor was summoned, as reported by the opera house.

For many years, Holzinger's work, which contains daring and uncensored portrayals of female bodies, risky stunts, and an inclination towards vulgarity, has been causing a commotion in the theater scene. In "Sancta", she boldly dramatizes lesbian love scenes, challenges religious rituals, and criticizes the sexual suppression of women with scathing clarity.

Despite the health concerns during the initial "Sancta" performances in Stuttgart, the Volksbühne remains confident in Sancta's Sancta performance in Berlin. Regardless of the controversies surrounding Holzinger's daring and explicit themes, the theater ensures the provision of first aid training for staff and recommends the performance for adults aged eighteen and above.

