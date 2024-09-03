Following the missile strike on Poltava, Zelensky promotes the utilization of extensive-reach armament

Following the devastating Russian rocket assault on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr makes a plea for authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian assaults will cease to be a possibility if we can demolish the launching pads of the intruders, their military airfields, and logistics," Zelensky mentioned in his daily video address. According to his statements, the death toll in Poltava has escalated to 51, and the wounded count is now at 271. More individuals are still buried beneath the debris.

22:06 Zelensky dispenses with another top aideUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has relieved Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as per a decree posted on the president's website. The chairman of the parliament also announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as the first deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously submitted their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified that these changes have been made to enhance the necessary strengthening of the government. "The autumn will be crucial. Our state institutions must be restructured in such a manner that Ukraine can attain all the results it requires."

21:42 ntv correspondent in Poltava: "Residents spoke of a horrifying moment"Ukraine records one of its most deadly air assaults since the commencement of the war. Numerous casualties have been reported, and several are injured. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is on the scene and reports on a "quite tense situation" and how people endured the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine accuses Russia of executing POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office implicates Russian soldiers of executing prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated into the killing of three Ukrainians in the Torez region of eastern Ukraine, in the Donetsk district, as reported by the agency on its Telegram channel. According to available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands up. "The occupiers laid them face down on the ground and shot them in the back immediately thereafter," the agency said, referring to circulating internet videos.

20:50 Trump presents a "guaranteed" end to the Ukraine war planRepublican US presidential candidate Donald Trump proposes a plan to "guaranteed" end the war in Ukraine, but he can only disclose it if he wins the presidential election on November 5, the 78-year-old right-wing populist stated in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman. "If I win, I'll negotiate a peace deal as the elected president, guaranteed," Trump said. "This war should never have occurred." He states he has "a very sophisticated plan" on how Ukraine and Russia might be stopped in their war, "and I have an idea - perhaps not a plan, but an idea - for China." However, he is unable to divulge these plans now, "for if I reveal these plans to you, then I won't be able to carry them out; they will fail." Trump, a known admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly boasted that he could bring an end to the Ukraine-Russia war "in 24 hours" - without elucidating how he would accomplish it.

20:35 Poland preparesPoland has announced new armaments procurement contracts worth several hundred million euros. Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the government would sign contracts worth nearly 2 billion zloty (around 470 million euros). On Wednesday, he announced the signing of a "substantial contract" worth nearly 1.1 billion zloty with a Spanish company for airport surveillance systems. Details were not provided. On Tuesday, three other contracts in the areas of military logistics and communication were finalized. Poland has significantly raised its military spending since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

20:01 Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant "on the brink of another blackout"The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has issued a warning of a potential catastrophe at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. The situation there remains very precarious following renewed hostilities in the region, he said in Kyiv before traveling to the plant, which has been under Russian control since the war's beginning. "The plant is once again on the brink of a blackout. We were worried about this before. A blackout means no electricity, no cooling. No cooling, then maybe a catastrophe." The Ukrainian energy operator, Enerhoatom, said on Monday that the plant's power supply had been damaged by Russian shelling. If another power line is also damaged, a dangerous emergency situation would be created, it said in a statement.

19:27 Russian strike kills military personnel in PoltavaA Russian missile strike on a military facility in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava has resulted in the death of military personnel, according to the Ukrainian military. An investigation has begun to ascertain whether adequate measures were taken to protect them and to strengthen security measures at military facilities. The strike on Poltava was the deadliest individual attack by Russia on Ukrainian targets this year, resulting in at least 50 deaths and 271 injuries, according to Ukrainian reports.

19:03 Russia amplifies propaganda in classroomsAnalysts forecast a substantial surge in government brainwashing of minors as the academic year commences in Russia. The portion of instructional time devoted to propagating Kremlin viewpoints, or "propaganda," is anticipated to escalate this year to approximately 1,300 hours, according to opposition-aligned Russian news agency "Agentstvo." Russian head of state Vladimir Putin has consistently advocated for educating children to be ardent nationalists as early and as vigorously as feasible. Encouragement of critical thinking is not advocated for. "Agentstvo" calculated the sum of hours dedicated to advocating for the Kremlin's stance on various subjects, such as history, the conflict in Ukraine, and conservative family and social values. The share of these hours in the curriculum can fluctuate depending on the grade, but over 1,300 of the 11,000 school hours could be utilized for propaganda, the portal reported.

18:14 Chief of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo oustedThe head of the Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo has been ousted. The supervisory board of the state-owned enterprise voted for his removal on Monday, the chairman of the board, Volodymyr Kudryzkyj, shared on Facebook. According to reports, the primary reason for his ouster is his failure to safeguard the Ukrainian power grid from Russian assaults. Kudryzkyj disputes this assertion and points to protective measures he implemented. He states that he has become a victim of a smear campaign intended to discredit the company, and the masterminds behind it are aspiring to seize control of Ukrenergo. However, Kudryzkyj does not disclose any names.

17:39 Several cabinet members from Zelensky's administration resignSeveral members of the Ukrainian administration have departed. Among them is the Minister for Strategic Industries, Olexander Kamyshin, who was accountable for domestic weaponry production during the conflict with Russia. Kamyshin announced that he will remain in the defense sector, but in a distinct capacity. According to the parliamentary speaker, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets have also surrendered their posts.

17:18 Casualties surge in PoltavaA Russian missile strike hits the Poltava region. According to Ukrainian accounts, at least 47 people have perished. Two missiles obliterated a building in the regional capital Poltava that was utilized by the military communications institute, President Volodymyr Zelenskyj wrote on Telegram. Over 200 individuals were injured.

17:04 Scholz meets liberated Kremlin critic Kara-MursaGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was released from Russian captivity, in Berlin. "I reverence the tenacity and courage of Vladimir Kara-Murza and his unyielding pursuit of a democratic future for Russia," the SPD politician posted on the X platform. "We secured his release during the prisoner exchange in August, and today we had the opportunity to converse at length." Kara-Murza is among the numerous detainees who were released in early August in an unprecedented prisoner exchange between Russia and the US, Germany, and other Western nations.

16:16 Russia may construct substantial defensive installations for Kerch BridgeAccording to the British intelligence service, Russia anticipates an assault on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the occupied Crimea. Russia has set up barriers of floating and sunken barges, planted sea mines, and installed smoke generators to obscure the Kerch Bridge view. The number of air defense systems has also increased. Furthermore, a facility is under construction parallel to the bridge. This could be an additional single-lane bridge or possibly a barrier to protect against the explosive warheads of Ukrainian drone sea vessels.

15:52 They nickname him "Standard Bearer" - Ukraine unveils new armored personnel carrierThe Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has debuted a new armored personnel carrier (APC) to be utilized by Ukrainian forces. The Khorunzhyi - which signifies "Standard Bearer" and was a military rank within Cossack armies - has been in development for some time, with a single prototype spotted at the frontline in February of last year. The recent announcement is likely to result in numerous additional deployments - a much-needed and domestically manufactured reinforcement for the weaponry needs of Ukrainian forces.

15:38 Estonia and Lithuania denounce Mongolia for Putin visitEstonia and Lithuania have reproved Mongolia for welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The Mongolian government's decision to honor him instead of arresting him significantly undermines the International Criminal Court and the global legal system," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Tallinn. "Mongolia had the remarkable opportunity to contribute to the conclusion of the Russian war in Ukraine, and it elected not to seize it." His Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, labeled it "unacceptable" that the Mongolian government overlooked the binding arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin. "This is another instance of the crumbling system based on international law," he said, according to the BNS agency in Vilnius.

14:57 Trial Commences for French Individual Accused of Violating Russia's 'Foreign Agents' Law in MoscowA French employee of a Swiss non-governmental organization has been on trial in Moscow since Tuesday. They are accused of breaking Russia's 'foreign agents' law. At the commencement of the trial against Laurent Vinatier, the court ordered that the defendant must remain in custody until at least February next year. Vinatier served as a Russia and former Soviet states expert for the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a non-governmental organization specializing in mediating conflicts, and was apprehended in Moscow in June. HD aims to "prevent and resolve armed conflicts worldwide through mediation and discreet diplomacy".

14:27 Germany to Supply Ukraine with Six More IRIS-T Air Defense SystemsAs per security sources, Germany plans to provide Ukraine with six more IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. The federal government also intends to acquire six more of these systems for the German Armed Forces.

13:58 Media: Russian Mi-8 Helicopter CrashesRussian media report a crash of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. According to Alexey Tsydenov on Telegram, the helicopter suffered a "hard landing" 85 kilometers from the city of Irkutsk, causing injuries to two people. Search and rescue operations are currently underway. There were six people on board. The helicopter was initially reported missing after contact was lost at the border between the Republic of Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, as reported by the Ria Novosti news agency.

13:34 Zelensky: 41 Fatalities, 180 Injured in Russian Strike on PoltavaIn a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, 41 people have been killed, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. He reports that more than 180 individuals have been injured. The area around a school and a neighboring hospital was struck. A portion of the Institute of Communications' building was destroyed. "Based on the information we have, the enemy used two ballistic missiles," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports. "The time between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so brief that they caught people in the air-raid shelter as they were evacuating." It is reported that additional individuals are trapped under the rubble. Rescue teams have managed to rescue 25 people - eleven of whom were extracted from the rubble.

13:12 Insider: US Almost Reaches Agreement on Delivery of Long-Range Missiles to UkraineInsiders claim that the US is close to finalizing an agreement to deliver long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, which could reach far into Russian territory. However, the Ukrainian government would have to wait several more months for the missiles, as the US still needs to address technical issues before delivery, several US insiders have reported. The announcement is expected in the fall. The missiles under consideration are Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), or conventional air-to-ground cruise missiles with medium to long-range capabilities. They can be launched from aircraft against ground targets. The delivery of JASSMs to Ukraine could significantly enhance its strategic capabilities and grant it an edge over Russia.

12:43 Russia Villifies Prominent Physicist for Developing Hypersonic MissilesA Russian court has handed down a 15-year prison sentence to a renowned physicist after finding them guilty of "treason." This is the latest instance of imprisonment for a scientist accused of exposing state secrets. The 57-year-old was instrumental in the development of Russian hypersonic missiles, as per Russian news agencies. Two of their colleagues were also arrested on allegations of treason. The trio from the Institute for Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITAM) in Novosibirsk is one of several scientists charged with treason in recent years for working on this technology. The 57-year-old was reportedly apprehended in August 2022. The accused individuals are said to be facing "serious charges," security sources stated.

12:15 Russia's Trade with India SurgesRussia's trade with India nearly doubled last year, as per Anatoly Popow, deputy chairman of the board of Russia's Sberbank, who told Reuters news agency. The trade between the two countries reached approximately $65 billion in 2023. The main reason for this surge is that India has become a significant importer of Russian oil due to Western sanctions imposed due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. "In 2022, Russian companies' interest in the Indian market significantly increased as this market has become an alternative," Popow said. "Today, we are also establishing rupee accounts for Russian clients. We do not rule out that the rupee can be used not only as a means of payment but also as a savings tool," he added. Sberbank processes payments for up to 70% of all Russian exports to India.

11:47 Putin Extends Invitation to Mongolia for BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Khürelsük at the start of his visit to Mongolia and invited him to the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia. "We eagerly await your participation," Putin told Russian news agencies during their meeting in the capital, Ulaanbaatar. The Russia and China-dominated group of major emerging economies will gather at the end of October in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan republic. Putin said he wished to discuss economic cooperation during his visit to Mongolia. Media reports suggest that the planned Siberia Power 2 gas pipeline, which Russia wants to construct to China, will be a topic of discussion. The pipeline would traverse Mongolia.

11:22 Russia Intensifies Air Defense in Belgorod

Russia has strengthened its air defense capabilities in the Belgorod region, as per the Russian defense ministry's declaration. The region has been under continuous assault from Ukrainian counterattacks.

10:57 Ukraine: Russia Pursues Railway Infrastructure Assault

Russian aggression targeting rail infrastructure facilities was reported in parts of Ukraine during the night, according to Ukrainian sources. The northern Sumy region and Dnipropetrovsk in central eastern Ukraine were the areas impacted, as stated by the national railway company.

10:28 Warning: Sizable Ukrainian Troop Encirclement Threat in Pokrovsk

Over 300 Ukrainian troops face the possibility of being surrounded by Russian forces in the Donetsk region, as reported by Forbes. According to the report, Russian forces are advancing towards the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, bypassing Ukrainian troops positioned between the village of Memryk and the Vovcha River. If the 25th Airborne Brigade, equipped with German-manufactured Marder combat vehicles, fails to prevent the enemy's advance near Ukrainsk, it could result in the troops becoming trapped, as warned by the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies. Potentially, as many as four Ukrainian brigades may find themselves encircled south of Pokrovsk. A Ukrainian retreat may already be underway, as advised by the pro-Ukrainian Conflict Intelligence Team, urging troops to retreat from the area before Russian forces cut off their supply lines and retreat routes. A strategic withdrawal could potentially save entire Ukrainian battalions at a crucial moment.

10:02 ISW: Russia Recaptures Kursk Positions

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian forces recently reclaimed lost positions in Kursk. They have seized grounds close to the village of Olgovka, with the ISW believing that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the settlement. A Russian military blogger also claimed that Ukrainian troops made minor advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya (both northwest of Sudzha), and Russian forces abandoned their positions within these settlements to avoid encirclement. Ukrainian attacks on Russian bridgeheads over the Seim River in the Glushkovo region have continued.

09:30 Explaining Mongolia's Welcome to PutinAlthough there's an active international arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, he has still been met with honor guards in neighboring Mongolia. This is not solely attributed to Mongolia's position between the influential nations of Russia and China, as suggested by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

09:00 Power Grid Chief's Ouster in UkraineThe head of the Ukrainian state power grid operator, Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, reportedly lost his position. The reason for his dismissal, according to Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne and its sources within the company, was his failure to protect energy facilities in the face of increased Russian attacks. Kudrytskyi's dismissal was supported by four members of the Ukrenergo supervisory board, while two members opposed it. Kudrytskyi is also under investigation for alleged corruption.

08:22 Ukrainian Military Draft Evasion CrackdownSince the onset of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, more than 570 criminal networks have been uncovered, aiding people in evading military service, as reported by the spokesperson of the Ukrainian state border service, Andrii Demtschenko. These organizations assist Ukrainian men in fleeing abroad and provide fake medical certificates to show illnesses, representing possible reasons for deferment or exemption. These services are estimated to cost between $7,000 and $10,000. Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are generally not allowed to leave the country, potentially due to the possibility of being conscripted into military service. In 2024, law enforcement agencies reportedly uncovered over 200 such criminal networks.

07:50 Russian Opposition Figure: Russians View Kherson Offensive as "Natural Disaster"Russian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky finds the Russian population's response to the Ukrainian Kherson offensive "fascinating." He suggested that Russians do not see the Ukrainian advance in Kherson as an enemy attack, but rather like a "natural disaster." The Russian population disapproves of the government's handling of the situation, Khodorkovsky told Tagesspiegel. Putin's approval ratings have decreased somewhat.

07:22 Sad Toll in Saporizhzhia AttackAccording to Ukrainian reports, two people were killed and two others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Saporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine. The attack occurred around 11 pm last night, as reported by the governor of the Saporizhzhia Oblast, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram. A 38-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the attack, while a 43-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were injured. The girl is currently in critical care, according to Fedorov. A part of a city building was also destroyed, resulting in further damage to nearby structures.

06:58 Experts Suggest Potential Launch Site for Putin's "Inviolable" Nuclear-Powered "Superweapon"Two American analysts claim to have identified a probable launch site for the 9M370 "Buran" missile in Russia. This nuclear-operated cruise missile, hailed by President Vladimir Putin as "invincible," is also known as a "superweapon" and is referred to as SSC-X-9 "Skyfall" in NATO. According to Putin, the weapon could dodge American missile defenses. Using pictures captured by a satellite company, the two analysts identified a construction project adjacent to a nuclear warhead storage facility, as reported by Reuters. Located about 475 kilometers north of Moscow, this facility is suspected to be the launch site of the previously covert missile. The analysts found nine launch pads under development. The site is "suitable for a substantial, stationary rocket system, and the only substantial, stationary rocket system that Russia is currently creating is Skyfall," the report states. Neither the Russian Ministry of Defense nor the embassy in Washington responded to a request for comment.

06:30 Moscow Oil Refinery Partially Halts Operations after Drone AttackThe Moscow oil refinery of Gazprom Neft has temporarily ceased partial operations as a result of a fire caused by an alleged Ukrainian drone attack, as reported by Reuters citing unidentified sources. The Euro+ unit, accounting for around half of the refinery's capacity, has been halted. Operations are estimated to resume five to six days after maintenance is completed. Last year, the Moscow plant processed 11.6 million tons of crude oil, according to Reuters. The extent of the damage to the facility on refining capacity remains unclear.

05:58 Russian Ex-Oligarch: Western Approach Bolsters Putin's RuleRussian opposition figure and former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky criticizes the Western approach towards Russia. The West is allegedly making "several tactical blunders" that are extending Putin's tenure in power, he told "Tagesspiegel." "The West must acknowledge that it is in conflict with the decision-makers," Khodorkovsky, founder of the outlawed opposition group Open Russia Foundation, stated. He argues that it's erroneous to label Russia itself as the adversary and equate the decision-makers with the populace. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Khodorkovsky said, "If the West had responded in the same manner as it does now at the commencement of the full-scale war in February 2022, the war would have already concluded."

04:13 Zelenskyy: Retaking Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Would Pose RisksUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kyiv. The meeting will occur after Rafael Grossi's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Zelenskyy says in a social media post. Unfortunately, at this stage of the war, Ukraine is unable to regain control of the plant. "At the moment, I do not see such prospects on the battlefield, and those that might be there are dangerous," Zelenskyy states. Grossi had previously tweeted that he was on his way to the plant to "continue our assistance and prevent a nuclear incident." The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under Russian control since the onset of the 2022 invasion. Both sides accuse each other of attacks on the facility.

02:27 Governor: Russian Rocket Attack Leaves at Least One Dead in DniproA Russian rocket assault on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has resulted in at least one fatality and three injuries, according to the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, via Telegram. Several residential buildings in a city district were damaged in the attack. These details cannot be independently verified.

23:55 Zelensky Hopes for Approval of Long-Range Weapons, Cites GermanyNear the frontlines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again appeals for long-range weapons during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Zaporizhzhia. Not only is the approval for strikes against targets in Russia's hinterland necessary, but also the delivery of these missiles, Zelensky says in southern Ukraine. Russia has partially occupied the Zaporizhzhia region but not its capital. Discussed were new air defense systems of the Patriot type, along with ammunition, to expand the fleet with fighter jets provided by partners, further ammunition and equipment, and increased sanctions against Russia. "All these measures are essential to prevent Russia from opening new fronts in Ukraine," Zelensky says. He expresses hope for the approval of long-range weapons, mentioning the US, UK, France, and Germany. Kiev views the situation today with greater optimism, but no details are provided.

22:13 Kyiv Decries Mongolia's Invitation to Putin: Compromising Projects in Russian War CrimesUkraine reproaches the Mongolian government for inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin and calls for repercussions. By assisting Putin, who is sought for war crimes in Ukraine, in evading the legal system, Mongolia is culpable in Putin's "war crimes," claims Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tychyj. Putin arrived in the nation today. "We will work with our partners to ensure this carries consequences for Ulaanbaatar," Tychyj said. "The Mongolian government's refusal to execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Putin is a severe blow to the ICC and the international criminal justice system," the foreign ministry spokesman said. The foreign ministry spokesman added on X.

21:59 Despite international warrant, Putin greeted with honors in MongoliaRussian leader Vladimir Putin was honored in Mongolia despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Ukraine announced plans to collaborate with its allies to impose "repercussions" on Mongolia. The ICC accused Putin of illegally deporting Ukrainian children during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Ukraine, along with the West and human rights activists, urge the execution of the warrant. Putin was greeted by an honor guard at Ulaanbaatar airport today. His visit coincides with celebrations marking the 85th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian forces over Japan. Putin is scheduled to meet with Mongolian President Uchnaa Khurelsukh.

21:48 Report: Ukraine utilizes 'Palianytsia' drone against Crimean target for first time

The Ukrainian military reportedly utilized the Ukrainian-developed rocket drone "Palianytsia" against a Russian-occupied military target in Crimea for the first time in August, as reported by the Ukrainian newspaper "Ukrainska Prawda". The name of the drone, which Russians have trouble pronouncing, was no accident. Since the initiation of the extensive Russian invasion, Ukrainians have been using the term to refer to Russian military personnel or saboteurs.

