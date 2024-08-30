- Following the intense heat, there's a potential for thunderous downpours and hailstones.

Following a series of scorching summer days, certain regions in Baden-Württemberg are under threat of intense storms and downpours. Even as early as the afternoon, the German Weather Service (DWD) anticipates heavy rains of approximately 25 liters per square meter per hour and strong winds reaching up to 70 kilometers per hour in the Black Forest. Elsewhere, temperatures can soar up to 34 degrees with patches of sunshine.

The forecast for Saturday indicates that short storms could crop up in the mountains, as the DWD has announced. Sunday commences with clear skies and dry conditions, with temperatures ranging from 26 to 33 degrees. However, throughout the day, light showers and intense storms are expected.

According to the DWD, Monday will mirror the same pattern: blissful beginnings give way to uncomfortable conditions due to intense storms bringing torrential rain and powerful winds.

On Saturday, the German Weather Service warns of potential short storms in the mountains of the Southern Black Forest. Despite the initial clear skies on Sunday, light showers and intense storms are predicted to occur throughout the day in the Southern Black Forest.

Read also: