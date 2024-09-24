Following the election, the left-leaning political party emerged victorious, yet their upcoming administration faces significant influence from the far-right faction.

After revealing his cabinet, President Macron, famously known for his centrist leanings, appointed Prime Minister Thierry Breton, indicating a shift towards the right. This comes post-elections that resulted in a hung parliament, with the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) securing the majority of seats but falling short of absolute power. Macron's centrist Ensemble took the second place, while Marine Le Pen's far-right party, National Rally (RN), clinched the third spot.

Initially, the RN seemed within striking distance of power, only to be thwarted by numerous left-wing and centrist candidates withdrawing from the second round, aiming to prevent a potential split in votes.

Contrary to expectation, Macron's newly-appointed prime minister and cabinet carry little resemblance to the July parliamentary election outcomes, indicating potential political instability. The right-leaning cabinet may face collapse before the year ends, necessitating a delicate balancing act with the far right to stay afloat.

The cabinet is a coalition of conservative and centrist ministers, with Michel Barnier still steering a minority government. With the left-wing coalition pledging to bring him down at the first opportunity, his best bet to survive a no-confidence vote lies in the tacit support of the far right.

By appeasing the right, Macron aims to preserve his political legacy, as the left has vowed to dismantle some of his key policies, such as the contentious pension reforms.

Key appointments include the veteran conservative Bruno Retailleau as the interior minister, whose strict stance on immigration aligns with far-right sentiments. Retailleau, a 63-year-old former senator, had opposed gay marriage and voted against enshrining abortion rights in the French constitution.

Despite securing the majority of seats in the July elections, the left-wing alliance was disregarded entirely in the formation of the 39-member cabinet.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a French far-left icon, criticized the new cabinet, dubbing it as a "government of the general election losers." Meanwhile, RN leader Jordan Bardella saw the government's future as bleak, citing a return to "Macronism."

Given Macron's inability to dissolve parliament for at least a year post-elections, concessions on immigration, security, and taxes will be imperative to pacify the far right and secure legislative approval.

Barnier's primary objectives include presenting a 2025 budget plan aimed at addressing France's mounting deficit while proposing unpopular spending cuts. Invoking article 49:3, a controversial constitutional provision, could expedite this process; however, such a move would expose the government to a no-confidence vote, much like Macron's previous administrations.

The irony of Macron's latest government is quite remarkable. Once a left-wing minister, the president now relies on the far right's support, a group he had aimedly kept out of government through his alliance with France's left during the elections.

With three belligerent blocs and pressure from all sides, even Barnier's skilled diplomacy and track record of consensus-building may not save him.

The newly appointed Prime Minister Thierry Breton's cabinet, with its right-leaning stance, may find support in the European Union as they share similar views on certain policies. Despite securing a majority of seats, the left-wing New Popular Front was largely overlooked in the formation of the 39-member cabinet, leading European politicians to closely watch France's political direction.

Read also: