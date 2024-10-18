Following the demise of Sinwar, is the conflict in Gaza now conclusive?

After the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was reportedly behind a significant attack on Israel in 2023, leading to the Gaza conflict, global politicians have expressed optimism about an early end to the war. U.S. President Joe Biden described Sinwar's death as an opportunity for peace. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed this sentiment, talking about a potential truce. However, a Hamas spokesperson warned that the organization is not easily eliminated.

Israel announced the killing of Sinwar by its army in Southern Gaza during a military operation on a Wednesday, but the confirmation came only on the following Thursday after DNA tests. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that while Sinwar's death was not the end of the Gaza war, it signified the beginning of its end. He also offered amnesty to the remaining Hamas militants, provided they surrendered their weapons and released the remaining 100 hostages.

Hamas confirmed Sinwar's death and paid tribute to him as a martyr. Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas representative in Qatar, lamented his loss and warned that the hostages would only be returned when the aggression against Palestinians in Gaza stopped. Earlier, Bassem Naim, a high-ranking Hamas official, stated that Israel believed killing their leaders would end their movement and the Palestinian struggle. However, Hamas has seen a surge in popularity with every leader's demise.

The future Hamas leader might reside in Qatar

Sinwar, who was 61, was reportedly the architect of Hamas' large-scale attack on Israel. The Israeli military claimed that he was killed in a firefight near the Egyptian border. However, the news was held back until DNA tests verified his death. His body was then taken to Tel Aviv for further investigation, according to police reports.

The question of who will lead Hamas post-Sinwar remains uncertain. The Washington Institute pointed out that there's nobody in Gaza's Hamas leadership capable of filling Sinwar's shoes. The next Hamas leader is likely to emerge from the ranks of the Hamas functionaries based in Qatar. The two most probable successors hold contrasting views on the possibility of a ceasefire with Israel and Hamas' regional alliances, notably with Iran. While Khalil al-Hayya might continue Sinwar's path, Khalid Mashal has no significant ties with Iran and might lean towards a ceasefire.

"The impact of Sinwar's death on the public sentiment in Gaza must also be monitored," the report concluded. "The high death toll in the war seems to have sparked growing resentment towards Hamas and Israel, while fear of the terror group remains high. The killing might embolden some Gaza residents to criticize Hamas more openly."

