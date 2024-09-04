Following the concluding election in Thuringia, scheduled encounter between CDU and BSW along with SPD is slated for this week.

Before delving into formal negotiations, a representative from the CDU communicated to media outlets in Erfurt. Instead, they mentioned casual preliminary chats that their party plans to engage in with the SPD and the Alliance for the Future of Germany (AfD). Even AfD's leading candidate, Katja Wolf, confirmed meetings happening this week. She stressed the importance of starting these talks "as soon as possible" and clarified that they aren't exploratory talks.

The challenge in establishing a government in Thuringia after the state election on Sunday is significant due to intricate majority ratios. The AfD, according to the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, holds an extremist right-wing ideology, yet it is by far the most powerful party. The CDU finished second, while the AfD and the Left Party followed suit. Luckily, the SPD managed to secure a spot in the state parliament, but the Greens and FDP fell short.

As a result, the primary focus is on forging an alliance between the CDU, the AfD, and at least one other party. While a CDU, AfD, and SPD coalition may not suffice in the new state parliament, a CDU, AfD, and Left Party alliance would. Regrettably, the CDU isn't open to collaborating with the Left Party due to a so-called incompatibility resolution. Internal reservations within the CDU against a coalition with the AfD also exist.

The CDU and the AfD have scheduled meetings this week to discuss potential alliance options for the newly formed Thuringian government. Due to internal oppositions, the CDU is considering the possibility of having meetings with the SPD as well, despite their initial reluctance.

