Following the ceasefire, Israel launches attacks on Beirut.

 Melissa Williams
Early mornings see smoke emissions after Israeli aerial assaults on Dahieh, a southward district of Beirut.

Yesterday, there were reports suggesting that Washington assured Lebanon's Prime Minister that Israel would decrease its attacks on Beirut. However, today, for the first time in a week, Israeli forces have restarted bombing the southern parts of Beirut's capital.

The Israeli airforce carried out attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut, leaving the number of casualties unconfirmed according to Lebanese media. The day prior, the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, revealed that the US had promised a reduction in Israeli attacks on Beirut.

Israel alleges it's targeting Hezbollah's militant Islamist facilities in these suburbs. The military declared that the strike struck a weapons storage beneath a residential building. The military had issued a warning on the X platform earlier, alerting of an impending attack on a building in the Haret Hreik neighborhood. A photographer on the scene claimed there were three instances of such attacks. The first strike took place less than an hour after the warning was issued.

Tuesday evening, Israel reportedly struck ten people dead and left 15 others injured in Kana city, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's state-run news agency. However, a spokesperson for Lebanon's Civil Defense, Nuhad Bustanji, stated that only one person died and 34 were injured. The death toll is expected to increase as rescue operations continue.

It remains unclear which of these reports is accurate. The militant Islamist Hamas and other extremists' attacks on Israel, which occurred on October 7, 2023, set off the Gaza War. Hezbollah later joined the fight, launching rockets into northern Israel on October 8, in support of Hamas. The conflict has been simmering at the border for months, and escalated last month.

