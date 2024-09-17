Following the assault on Sumy, approximately 280,000 individuals are currently sans electricity.

In the Ukrainian region of Sumy, attacked by Russian Shahed drones during early morning hours, approximately 280,000 individuals continue to experience power outages. The Ukrainian air force declares having downed 16 drones, but those that managed to penetrate the defense caused damage to essential infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Russians behead POWThe human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament reveals the execution of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, who had his hands bound with tape, by the Russians using a sword. "The Russians beheaded a Ukrainian POW," the commissioner announces, expressing disbelief at the atrocities committed by the Russians. An image of the deceased soldier was published on social media today. The sword used for the execution bears the inscription "For Kursk" on it. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova share photos of Ukrainian soldiers who survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen commander discusses Kursk offensiveWhen Ukraine surprised Russia with an attack in the Kursk border region at the beginning of August, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow displayed optimism on his Telegram channel on the first day of the advance: "Let's remain calm, consume popcorn, and watch our guys obliterate the enemy." Since then, Alaudinow has emerged as the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with his statements promoted by Russian media. The media attention is only possible with the approval of top-level figures, according to experts consulted by the news agency AFP. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow seems to enjoy an unusual degree of freedom of speech. Some even speculate that he is a potential successor to the allegedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany provides Ukraine with 100 million euros in winter aidGermany is offering Ukraine an additional 100 million euros in winter aid, as declared by Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a meeting in Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova's capital. "The autumn is approaching, and winter is on the horizon," Baerbock stated before attending the Moldova Partnership Platform meeting. Russia is reportedly planning another "winter war," with the aim of making life as challenging as possible for Ukrainians.

08:01 Ukraine: Russians attack energy facilities in Sumy from the airUkraine reports another significant drone attack from Russia. The air defense reportedly downed 34 out of 51 Russian drones in the previous night, covering five regions. Local authorities in the northeastern region of Sumy report that energy infrastructure was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted, with critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, connected to backup power sources. Emergency teams are currently in the process of performing repairs.

07:37 Ukraine: Russia loses 1020 soldiers in the past 24 hoursAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has lost 1020 soldiers, either through death or injury, in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of Russian casualties since the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the past 24 hours, six artillery systems were destroyed or damaged, and two tanks, in addition to six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Ukraine assaults Russian military airportAccording to the Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post," the Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was attacked overnight by drones. The report includes videos showing explosions. According to the report, strategic bombers equipped with missiles used by Russia to bombard Ukrainian cities are based at this airport.

06:35 Stoltenberg supports debate on long-range weapons for UkraineOutgoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg endorses the ongoing global discussion on granting Ukraine the authorization to strike Russian territory using Western long-range weapons. "It's up to each ally to make these decisions, but collaboration is crucial, as we do," Stoltenberg said in an interview with British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been petitioning its allies for this authorization to target Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure for weeks. Stoltenberg expressed concerns about a possible escalation of the conflict, stating, "However, I still believe the greatest risk is that Putin emerges triumphant in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta isolates RT Russian propaganda outletMeta, the corporation that oversees platforms such as Facebook, has imposed a ban on the spread of Russian state propaganda through media outlets like TV channel RT worldwide. RT (formerly Russia Today) and affiliated organizations will no longer be allowed to disseminate information on Meta-owned apps, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. RT has already been blocked in the EU since the spring of 2022 due to misinformation campaigns concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. For further information, please visit this link:

05:33 Lukashenko releases 37 prisoners in BelarusBelarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 37 prisoners. The presidential administration in Minsk declares that they were convicted of "extremism", a charge commonly used in Belarus to categorize government critics. Among those pardoned are six women and multiple individuals with health issues. No details are provided about the specific identities of the 37 individuals granted clemency. In the past two months, Lukashenko has pardoned prisoners on multiple occasions who were imprisoned for protesting against the government. In mid-August, he pardoned 30 political prisoners, followed by another 30 in early September. In each case, Lukashenko insisted that the prisoners demonstrated remorse and requested forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Worsening Human Rights Situation in Russia according to a UN report, human rights violations in Russia are on the rise. As per Mariana Katzarova, a Special Rapporteur appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2023, there's a systematic, state-backed system of human rights abuses in place. This system is primarily used to suppress civil society and political opposition, as stated in the report. Individuals critical of Russia's actions against Ukraine and dissidents are being targeted more aggressively. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 political prisoners have been convicted. These human rights advocates, journalists, and critics of the war have been arrested and given lengthy sentences on unsubstantiated grounds. In prison, they have faced torture. Political prisoners are kept isolated in cells, while others are forced into psychiatric clinics. These are just the known cases, an employee suggests, implying that the actual number might be higher.

23:24 Sweden to Head Up Proposed NATO Presence in Finland NATO is planning to establish a military presence in northern Finland, and Sweden could be leading the effort. This would involve a unique model of multinational NATO forces known as Forward Land Forces (FLF), much like those in other NATO nations bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen disclosed this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expresses his gratitude for being chosen by Finland to serve as the "framework nation" for this presence. He believes this will enhance the overall security of NATO.

