- Following the act of stabbing, an investigation ensues for the potential commission of murder.

Following a skirmish on Hamburg's Jungfernstieg, a 22-year-old sustained a serious knife wound. Authorities are now exploring the possibility of premeditated murder, as the incident unfolded between two groups. The exact sequence of events and the perpetrator's actions have escalated the situation, according to a police representative speaking with the German Press Agency.

Previously, the investigation focused on potential grievous bodily harm. However, the homicide division has now stepped in to lead the investigation.

Accounts suggest as many as 30 individuals were involved in the confrontation. The 22-year-old victim was hurried to the hospital with a significant wound to the torso. Meanwhile, an 18-year-old sustained merely scratch marks.

The specific cause of the conflict remains undisclosed. The law enforcement is still searching for potential witnesses.

Given the seriousness of the 22-year-old's injury and the escalation of the situation, the investigation has shifted from potential grievous bodily harm to investigating the crime of murder. If proven, this could be a case of premeditated murder, as authorities suspect the events leading up to the incident were deliberate.

