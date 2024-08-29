- Following Solingen's Incident: Authorities Announce Action Plan

Following the lethal stabbing incident in Solingen, the federal government has decided on new strategies to combat Islamic terrorism, tackle illegal immigration, and strengthen gun regulations. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) declared these actions as "extensive" and "impactful."

Some of the measures include stricter regulations on the usage of knives in public areas. This includes an outright prohibition of carrying knives on long-distance buses and trains. The prerequisites for acquiring a weapons permit will be raised to prevent extremists from obtaining weapons and explosives.

The coalition government also consented to cutting benefits for certain asylum seekers. This applies to migrants whose responsibility lies with another European state, which has agreed to accept them back.

The authorities' powers in countering Islamism will be enhanced, and the tool of prohibiting associations will continue to be employed against Islamic organizations.

The suspected culprit was intended for deportation

In the suspected Islamic attack in Solingen, an attacker murdered three individuals and injured eight more at a city festival on Friday evening. The suspected assailant is the 26-year-old Syrian Issa Al H., currently in custody. The Federal Prosecutor's Office is investigating him, among other things, for murder and suspected affiliation with the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS), which claimed responsibility for the attack. The suspected individual was meant to be deported to Bulgaria last year, but the plan did not materialize.

Planned talks with opposition next week

Work on the set of measures commenced over the weekend following the assault. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also announced discussions with the federal states and the Union, the largest opposition bloc, on Wednesday. A group formed by representatives of all three traffic light parties will convene for the first time next week.

The prohibition of carrying knives on long-distance buses and trains is aimed at reducing the availability of potentially dangerous weapons for individuals like the suspected culprit. The suspension of benefits for certain asylum seekers who are the responsibility of another European state aims to encourage their prompt return to their home country.

