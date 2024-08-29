Following Solingen's Event: Ampel Proclaims Knife Restrictions and Service Reductions for Refugees

Individuals who have already been granted refugee status in another EU nation should have their welfare benefits revoked, suggested Faeser. These individuals should be "disqualified from receiving benefits," as Faeser put it. According to Buschmann, the goal is to motivate these people to connect with authorities or depart on their own volition.

In addition, Buschmann proposed that it should be simpler to expel refugees who have been involved in violent incidents. A "heightened priority for deportation" should also be implemented for minors in the future. Furthermore, individuals who return to their home country without legitimate reasons, such as for a holiday, should forfeit their protection status in Germany, as per the Minister of Justice.

In the future, there might be a "universal prohibition on carrying switchblades," according to Faeser. Restrictions are also planned for public events, including folk festivals and sports events. A "universal ban on carrying knives" is also being considered for long-distance train travel and other service providers. The states are also allowed to institute a "full ban on carrying knives" in local transportation.

mt/hol

