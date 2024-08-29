- Following Solingen: Authorities Define Plan of Actions

Following the lethal knife assault in Solingen, the federal government has decided on fresh strategies to counter Islamist terrorism, control illegal immigration, and reinforce gun regulations. This information was disclosed to the German Press Agency by government insiders.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, and Anja Hajduk, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics, were scheduled to divulge more details in the afternoon. The federal government had already initiated the process of compiling a bundle of measures in reaction to the weekend incident. This comprises strategies to expedite the expulsion of denied asylum seekers.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had also announced talks with the states and the Union, the largest opposition party, on Wednesday. A joint working group comprising representatives from all three coalition parties is expected to convene for the first time next week.

The presumed assailant could have been expelled

In the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen, an attacker stabbed three individuals to death and injured eight more at a city festival on Friday evening. The suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian named Issa Al H., is presently in custody. The Federal Prosecutor's Office is probing him, among other things, for murder and suspected affiliation with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, which claimed responsibility for the attack. The suspect was supposed to have been deported to Bulgaria last year, but the deportation was unsuccessful.

