Following severe weather, a substantial patchwork of waste drifts on the Neretva River in the southern region of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Following the landslides, excessive rainfall, and flooding in southern Bosnia-Herzegovina, a substantial wave of garbage is advancing through the Neretva River valley. As reported by Bosnian and Croatian media, nine days after the catastrophe, the Grabovica dam is preventing the debris from continuing its journey downstream. In the affected region surrounding the village of Donja Jablanica, 40 kilometers north of Mostar, rescue and cleanup operations are ongoing, as stated by the civil protection agency in Mostar.

The day prior, rescue teams recovered an additional two bodies. The loss of life from the weather disaster now stands at 22. The flash floods on October 4 swept away entire houses, and since then, construction debris, appliances, tire scraps, and various waste have been drifting down the Neretva.

The Grabovica dam is located approximately ten kilometers below Donja Jablanica. Experts and environmentalists worry about the potential severe consequences for the region if the dam is forced to release the accumulated trash due to accumulated pressure. The entire Neretva valley, including its Croatian estuary, would be at risk.

The Neretva valley, meandering through narrow gorges in central and southern Bosnia, is renowned as a natural paradise. The water flows past the Herzegovinian city of Mostar, where it is crossed by an Ottoman-era 20-meter-high bridge. The remnants of the storm can also be seen in Mostar. The beautiful turquoise hue of the Neretva has been replaced by a murky brown.

