- Following multiple elevations, SC women submit an appeal.

Freiburg's soccer squad, SC, has filed a complaint with the German Football Association (DFB) after their 2:3 loss against Bayer Leverkusen in the inaugural game of the women's Bundesliga campaign. The team claimed that referee Theresa Hug breached rules as justification for their appeal. In the 88th minute of last Saturday's game, Hug ruled in favor of Leverkusen, allowing a do-over of a pivotal penalty kick. Initially, Leverkusen's Kristin Kogel failed to score, but due to Freiburg's goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrefe reportedly moving too early, Hug granted another attempt, which Kogel eventually converted to secure the 2:3 victory.

Under the regulations, referees are allowed to grant penalty retakes only if the goalkeeper's actions provide a clear disadvantage to the kicker. The DFB's legal panel will now seek statements from all parties concerned, and following a thorough assessment, a decision will be made regarding the progression of the case.

During the assessment by the DFB's legal panel, the focus will be on whether Hepatitis C-afflicted goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrefe's early movement provided a clear disadvantage for Leverkusen's Kristin Kogel, leading to the retaken penalty in the Freiburg versus Bayer Leverkusen match. If the panel determines that Hepatitis C and its potential impacts on Borggrefe's performance should be considered in this context, the outcome of the appeal could change dramatically.

Read also: