Despite losing, Rafael Nadal received applause and admiration at the "Six Kings Slam". At the brink of retirement, the tennis ace was content with his life. His fans' affection for him was ensured in the future.

Little Rafa Junior jumped up and down on the stands, clapping madly - and even Rafael Nadal himself smiled, despite having just lost a tennis match. "I feel satisfied, I've had a lengthy and fruitful career," said the 38-year-old: "The support and affection shown to me from all over the world proves that I've made the right choices."

Nadal, driven by an uncontrollable ambition, competed once more at the highly disputed "Six Kings Slam" in Saudi Arabia. He allowed himself to be celebrated by the energetic crowd after thrilling sequences and thoroughly enjoyed his final confrontation with his successor Carlos Alcaraz - following a 3-6, 3-6 defeat and missing the final show event, he acknowledged his weakness without jealousy.

"I wasn't enough against a beast like Carlos. But it was a good match and I'm happy," said Nadal, who has been the center of attention lately since announcing his retirement. During the on-court interview, which is usually only given by the match winner, Alcaraz barely managed to speak. The Wimbledon and French Open champion barely had a chance to showcase his talents - and he was perfectly okay with it.

A noteworthy performance is still to come

"It was a wonderful experience to share the court with him one last time," said Alcaraz, who will also accompany Nadal at his final major event, the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga in November. "Every day is important to keep improving and getting better for the last tournament of my tennis career," said Nadal: "We will play together for our country and I want to be ready to aid the team in a particular way."

While Alcaraz now faces Jannik Sinner in the final in the desert state on Saturday for the reported prize money of six million US dollars, Nadal will have one last encounter with his long-time rival Novak Djokovic in the match for third place. For Nadal, who will also continue to serve as an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, this is a special duel.

"Facing Novak now is a nostalgic affair," said the Mallorcan: "We've faced each other numerous times, so it will be a lot of fun to face each other one last time in this match."

